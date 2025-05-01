Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala Municipality
80
Paggaio Municipality
75
Kavala
74
Nea Peramos
42
16 properties total found
5 room apartment in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
5 room apartment
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front layout. A view of the …
$216,703
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$324,089
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
$176,426
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$351,871
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$134,106
4 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Kavala. Flat has front layout. A view of the city, th…
$259,719
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$369,908
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$156,457
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$182,655
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
$245,280
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$178,808
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 142 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$357,616
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction apartment of 43 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$114,399
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated o…
$147,247
3 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$201,159
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated o…
$150,869
Property types in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
