Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Drama Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Drama Municipal Unit, Greece

Drama
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment for sale of 76 sq.m. in northern Greece. The apartment is located on the fourth fl…
$79,778
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale of 150 square meters in northern Greece. The apartment is located on the …
$205,144
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 1906). Anot…
$125,742
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 110.000€ (Listing No 2318). Anot…
$115,668
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$78,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$201,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Drama Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go