  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Maronia - Sapes Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Maronia - Sapes Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Mountain view in Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with Mountain view
Maroneia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Maroneia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Maroneia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 1994 - House FOR SALE in Maroneia Kallithea for € 25.000 Exclusivity. This 1…
$26,288
Properties features in Maronia - Sapes Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
