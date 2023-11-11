Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

villas
19
cottages
42
townhouses
15
House To archive
Clear all
276 properties total found
House in Mikros Prinos, Greece
House
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11402 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €50.000 . This 88 sq. m. …
€50,000
3 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Philippi, Amygdaleonas: Newly built house of 150 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 3 le…
€160,000
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Kavala, Profitis Ilias: Detached House 180 sq.m. for sale. on a plot of 267 sq.m. attic and …
€180,000
2 room house with storage, with WC in Kallirachi, Greece
2 room house with storage, with WC
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11400 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €75.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
€75,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Avato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Avato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, two detached houses on a plot of land with a total area of 130 sq. m. (80 sq. m. +…
€110,000
3 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Independent Detached House Profitis Ilias for sale in a quiet location 120 sq. M on 2 levels…
€130,000
House with garage, with garden in Mikros Prinos, Greece
House with garage, with garden
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €120.000 . This 96 sq. m. …
€120,000
2 room house in Paliouri, Greece
2 room house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This house is located in the suburbs of Paliouri village  in Ev Zin complex 5 km from the be…
€225,000
3 room house with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11387 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €310.000 . This 164 sq. m. …
€310,000
3 room house with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11385 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €275.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€275,000
House in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
 Kavala, Center: A single-family house for sale in a very central location, 55 sq.m. Needs c…
€60,000
5 room house in Domatia, Greece
5 room house
Domatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
 Pierea, Rooms: 200 sq.m. corner Detached house for sale. in 534 sq.m. 2-level plot with aut…
€120,000
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage in Kallirachi, Greece
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11380 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €130.000 . This 100 sq. m. H…
€130,000
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€290,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Property Code: HPS4217 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €548.000 . This 223 …
€548,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS4213 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €588.000 . This 165 …
€588,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 408 m²
A three-level cottage with an area of 408 square meters on the picturesque island of Tasos i…
€400,000
2 room house in Philippi, Greece
2 room house
Philippi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
Krya Nera, Philippi, Krinides: For sale in 750 sq.m. plot, airy Detached House. On the first…
€120,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11326 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €130.000 . This 164 sq. m. furni…
€130,000
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement cons…
€300,000
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: For sale corner Maisonette 100 sq.m. 2 levels without heat…
€65,000
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace in Sotiras, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Sotiras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11310 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €250.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
€250,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Astrida, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Astrida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11309 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for €280.000 Exclusivity. This 70 sq…
€280,000
2 room house in Potos, Greece
2 room house
Potos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
house for sale, Limenaria, THASOU, in very good condition. It is located in a central point …
€140,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€300,000
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 126 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani: Stone and brick detached house for sale, 126 sq.m. on 2 levels with a pl…
€45,000
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace in Megalos Prinos, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11300 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €130.000 . This 150 sq. m…
€130,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€345,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Avramylia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Avramylia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€345,000
3 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
 PHILIPPI, AMYGDALEONAS: Detached detached house for sale, unfinished 210 sq.m. (186 square …
€150,000

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir