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Houses for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Thassos Municipality
65
Kavala Municipality
25
Paggaio Municipality
24
Kavala
13
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133 properties total found
4 room house in Kavala Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2
Filippi, Amygdaleonas: For sale Detached house 215sq.m. on 500sq.m. plot in an excellent loc…
$334,680
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1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 40.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
$46,994
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House in Skala Marion, Greece
House
Skala Marion, Greece
Property Code: 11877 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for € 190.000 . This 114.00 sq…
$223,563
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11811 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for € 140.000 . This 69.00 sq. m. f…
$164,480
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6 room house in Perni, Greece
6 room house
Perni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Kavala, Perni: For sale Detached house 240sq.m. built on 530sq.m. plot, 3 floors with indivi…
$343,161
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5 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11893 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 330.000 . This 220.00 sq. …
$376,640
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11616 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 560.000 Exclusivity. This 199…
$635,818
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House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130.00 sq. m. …
$117,485
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3 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11837 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 520.000 . This 140 sq. …
$610,925
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2 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11597 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 420.000 . This 100.00 sq. m. …
$485,415
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2 bedroom house in Potamia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11863 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 Exclusivity. This 88.…
$117,485
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3 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11622 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 200.000 . This 104.0…
$234,971
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2 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Property Code: 11867 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 260.000 Exclusivity. …
$296,014
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House in Prinos, Greece
House
Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11587 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Prinos for € 58.000 . This 50.00 sq. m. Ho…
$68,142
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2 bedroom house in Panagie, Greece
2 bedroom house
Panagie, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11894 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 142.000 . This 89.00 sq. m. f…
$163,713
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3 room house in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Philippi, Amygdaleonas: Newly built house of 150 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 3 le…
$237,847
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2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11773 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 190.000 . This 75.00 sq. …
$223,222
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2 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Detached house for sale 94 sq.m. located on a plot of 278 sq.m. wit…
$266,871
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2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11823 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for € 205.000 Exclusivity. This 92.00…
$235,289
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3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Traditional residence in the traditional settlement of Megalos Prinos in Thassos. It has an …
$173,530
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2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11815 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 250.000 . This 100 sq. m. fur…
$293,714
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3 room house in Lefki, Greece
3 room house
Lefki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2
Xanthi, Lefki: Luxurious Detached House of 285 sq.m. in 7000sq.m. plot, with central heating…
$216,912
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1 bedroom house in Potos, Greece
1 bedroom house
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11885 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 210.000 . This 75.00 sq. m. Ho…
$244,625
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4 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11577 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 230.000 . This 170.00 sq. …
$263,630
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3 bedroom house in Panagie, Greece
3 bedroom house
Panagie, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11605 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 150.000 . This 140.00 sq. m. …
$176,228
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3 room house in Amygdaleonas, Greece
3 room house
Amygdaleonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Filippi, Amygdaleonas: For sale Detached house of 90 sq.m. located on a plot of 379 sq.m. wh…
$232,617
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2 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Traditional house in the area of Kallirachi in Thassos. It has a total area of 110 sq.m. wit…
$161,594
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House in Maries, Greece
House
Maries, Greece
Property Code: 11876 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Maries for € 110.000 . This 120.00 sq. m. …
$129,001
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1 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11466 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 230.000 . This 40.00 sq. m. f…
$262,823
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House in Kallirachi, Greece
House
Kallirachi, Greece
Property Code: 11541 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 335.000 . This 135.00 sq. …
$394,177
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Property types in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

villas

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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