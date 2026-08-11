Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chrysoupoli
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Chrysoupoli, Greece

;
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11531 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 125.000 . This 105 s…
$134,937
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11529 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 140.000 . This 135 s…
$151,129
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go