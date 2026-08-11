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Residential properties for sale in Drama, Greece

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 110.000€ (Listing No 2318). Anot…
$115,668
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