Residential properties for sale in Xanthi, Greece

13 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright
Chrysoupoli, Greece
2
1
82 m²
€115,000
Recommend
2 room house
Dialekto, Greece
2
2
150 m²
Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: Two-storey house for sale, 150 sq.m. It consists of 2 apartments. O…
€120,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
3
88 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Xanthi. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
3
1
88 m²
4
Prefecture of Kavala, Chrysoupoli: 88 sq.m. apartment for sale. construction 2022 and comple…
€140,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Dialekto, Greece
1
1
75 m²
1
Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: Apartment for sale 75 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 1 bedro…
€58,000
Recommend
House with Bedrooms
Dialekto, Greece
1
1
85 m²
N. Kavalas, Chrysoupoli: OPPORTUNITY due to moving. Detached house for sale, 85 sq.m. locate…
€78,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Dialekto, Greece
1
1
75 m²
Apartment for sale in Chrisoupoli of Kavala For sale a bright apartment of 75 sq.m. on the g…
€68,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Exochi, Greece
3
1
172 m²
Voula Exochi area, maisonette of 166sq.m. under construction, luxurious and minimal style - …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 rooms with furnishings
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
7
292 m²
1
Building for sale in the historical center of the city of Xanthi, built on 1882.The house ha…
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Kosmas, Greece
4
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
€245,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neos Zygos, Greece
5
2
308 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 308 sq.meters in Xanthi. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€300,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Diomidia, Greece
10
5
280 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€540,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Chrysoupoli, Greece
4
1
118 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€110,000
Recommend
