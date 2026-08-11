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Residential properties for sale in Eleftheroupoli, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheroupolis, Center: For sale bright Apartment 126sq.m. facade on the 1st floor with aut…
$126,184
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4 room house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 room house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
$220,821
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