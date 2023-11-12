Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Eleftheroupoli

Residential properties for sale in Eleftheroupoli, Greece

apartments
4
houses
4
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
 Eleftheroupolis, Center: For sale bright Apartment 126sq.m. facade on the 1st floor with au…
€120,000
3 room house with fireplace, with storage, with WC in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with storage, with WC
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11233 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Center for €185.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
€185,000
House in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
House
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Property Code: 11236 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Center for €30.000. This 160 sq. m. …
€30,000
6 room house in Chortokopi, Greece
6 room house
Chortokopi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 319 m²
Eleftheroupoli, Hortokopi: Detached house for sale 319 sq.m. 2-level luxury house on a priva…
€550,000
2 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No MZ…
€65,000
4 room house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 room house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
€210,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Panagia, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheroupoli, Akrovouni: New Apartment of 185 sq.m. for sale. on the 1st floor of a three-…
€92,000
