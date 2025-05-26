Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Drama Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Drama Municipal Unit, Greece

Drama
7
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment for sale of 76 sq.m. in northern Greece. The apartment is located on the fourth fl…
$79,778
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arkadikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arkadikos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 391 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 391 sq.m. in northern Greece. The basement consists of one bedroo…
$427,384
3 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale of 150 square meters in northern Greece. The apartment is located on the …
$205,144
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choristi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choristi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale a residential house of 350 sq.m. of excellent design in Drama. The house consists o…
$330,510
3 room house in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
OPPORTUNITY for sale, new detached house in a very nice location in Komninon Drama area. The…
$282,920
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arkadikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arkadikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 391 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 391 sq.meters in North Greece. Basement consists of one bedroom, …
$419,081
4 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 1906). Anot…
$125,742
2 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 110.000€ (Listing No 2318). Anot…
$115,668
2 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$78,228
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Choristi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Choristi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
$324,089
3 bedroom apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$201,159
Property types in Drama Municipal Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Drama Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go