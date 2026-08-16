Apartments for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

;
Corfu
21
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
32
Municipality of Northern Corfu
8
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
8
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40 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 49 m²
Apartment for sale of 49 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$110,568
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Gimari, Greece
Apartment
Gimari, Greece
Area 133 m²
For sale apartment of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the four…
$896,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$596,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$655,293
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
For sale apartment of 123 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$421,513
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Sinarades, Greece
Apartment
Sinarades, Greece
Area 25 m²
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$91,405
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment has 2 levels. Grou…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$407,344
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Sinarades, Greece
Apartment
Sinarades, Greece
Area 25 m²
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$91,405
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Ano Garouna, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Ano Garouna, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in Moraitika, Corfu – 37 sq.m Located in the vibrant r…
$112,033
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Ipsos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment …
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 86 m²
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. There…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Gimari, Greece
Apartment
Gimari, Greece
Area 26 m²
Apartment for sale of 26 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment has an angular …
$213,503
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$242,045
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 104 m²
Apartment for sale of 104 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on …
$267,922
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Sinarades, Greece
Apartment
Sinarades, Greece
Area 25 m²
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$79,980
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$248,125
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Kontokali, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kontokali, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$383,730
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Ground-floor apartment of 50 sq.m. for sale in the historic center of Corfu. The apart…
$287,141
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Corfu Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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