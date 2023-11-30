Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Inofyta
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir