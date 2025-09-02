Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in France

Cannes
44
Bordeaux
776
Antibes
95
Metropolitan France
11749
15 properties total found
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 110 m²
A unique opportunity is proposed to become the owner of an exquisite apartment with a magnif…
$707,708
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
In the heart of the elite Beans quarter, next to Monaco and Monte Carlo. All apartments with…
$517,449
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/4
EXCLUSIVE - NICE - NAPOLEON III - ROOF VILLA - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - SWIMMING POOL - GARAGE -…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Apartment-villa for sale in Nice Fabron in a luxury residence with large swimming pool and b…
$1,04M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/7
Elegant residence surrounded by a garden, 10 minutes from the sea and the Croisette embankme…
$387,092
Leave a request
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
Condo 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Condo 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/6
Discover a new prestigious address in Beausoleil, a highly sought-after town on the French R…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment after renovation. Residence with swimming pool, tennis and concierge. Apart…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/7
Exceptional 3-room apartment, crossing North/South and benefiting from a deep terrace offeri…
$1,93M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
$477,646
Leave a request
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 154 m²
Apartments in the prestigious residence of the Mont Boron quarter are the perfect combinatio…
$919,503
Leave a request
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
THE APARTMENT IS ABOUT TO BE COMPLETED, already in 2025 🏡 WELLCOME HARMONY – LYON (69007) …
$343,920
Leave a request
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
1 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
The apartment is 15 minutes away. from Paris.                                               …
$470,728
Leave a request
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/9
LUXURY - SPACE - TERRACE - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - GARAGE In one of the most beautiful and lux…
$1,00M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
APARTMENTS WITH ACCESS TO THE GARDEN!  🌿 LE CALISTÉ – PEACE AND CONVENIENCE NEAR LYON 🏙️ …
$282,829
Leave a request
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

