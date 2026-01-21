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Residential complex Odom Living residences

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$250,000
;
15
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ID: 35418
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 111
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy
  • Address
    Preah Norodom Boulevard (Street 41), 162 Topaz Restaurant

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Odom Living residences occupy 22 floors in the second tower of the Odom complex, spanning 18,000 sqm. Nested here are spacious apartments for family living, as well as affordable one-bedroom homes for young Cambodians looking for well-designed living spaces. Right in the heart of the city. ODOM’s central location is surrounded by the most sought-after neighborhoods, cultural landmarks, the CBD, top-notch businesses, modern conveniences and a vibrant lifestyle and dining scene. Leveling up the modern luxurious convenience that Phnom Penh offers comes Odom. Odom has three main areas: Odom Tower, Odom Living, and Odom Square. All of these areas are in Norodom Boulevard, the most prestigious street within the capital. =>Join the next generation of local SMEs, Cambodian and international businesses: secure your spot at Odom Tower, with 45 floors the best new strata-office space in Phnom Penh. Unlock exclusive offers, and tailor each detail to your business’ needs. => Odom Square, a five-story layered garden and commercial arena, hosting a curated selection of some of the finest retailers, shops, F&B in Southeast Asia. Discover a round-up of vibrant and unique boutiques, cafes and restaurants. The Square is also home to a community greenspace. This garden-above-ground connects Odom Living and Odom Tower with a beautiful skyway, offering a one-of-a-kind refreshing city escape. For Odom living with a total residential 138 units, here we provide One bedroom up to Four bedrooms unit. Prices for the unit start at $250,000 till $759,550 1 Bedroom = 78 – 80 Sqm 2 Bedroom = 111 – 134 Sqm 3 Bedroom = 196 Sqm 4 Bedroom = 262 Sqm Construction start: Fourth quarter of 2022 Construction period: 5 years

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia

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Residential complex Odom Living residences
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$250,000
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Batheay, Cambodia
from
$57,155
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 39
Agency
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Residential complex Time Square 7
Residential complex Time Square 7
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Residential complex Time Square 7
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Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
from
$83,565
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 47
Area 60–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
83,565
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100.0
139,594
Agency
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