Residential complex Odom Living residences

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Odom Living residences occupy 22 floors in the second tower of the Odom complex, spanning 18,000 sqm.
Nested here are spacious apartments for family living, as well as affordable one-bedroom homes for young Cambodians looking for well-designed living spaces. Right in the heart of the city.
ODOM’s central location is surrounded by the most sought-after neighborhoods, cultural landmarks, the CBD, top-notch businesses, modern conveniences and a vibrant lifestyle and dining scene.
Leveling up the modern luxurious convenience that Phnom Penh offers comes Odom. Odom has three main areas: Odom Tower, Odom Living, and Odom Square. All of these areas are in Norodom Boulevard, the most prestigious street within the capital.
=>Join the next generation of local SMEs, Cambodian and international businesses: secure your spot at Odom Tower, with 45 floors the best new strata-office space in Phnom Penh. Unlock exclusive offers, and tailor each detail to your business’ needs.
=> Odom Square, a five-story layered garden and commercial arena, hosting a curated selection of some of the finest retailers, shops, F&B in Southeast Asia. Discover a round-up of vibrant and unique boutiques, cafes and restaurants.
The Square is also home to a community greenspace. This garden-above-ground connects Odom Living and Odom Tower with a beautiful skyway, offering a one-of-a-kind refreshing city escape.
For Odom living with a total residential 138 units, here we provide One bedroom up to Four bedrooms unit. Prices for the unit start at $250,000 till $759,550
1 Bedroom = 78 – 80 Sqm
2 Bedroom = 111 – 134 Sqm
3 Bedroom = 196 Sqm
4 Bedroom = 262 Sqm
Construction start: Fourth quarter of 2022
Construction period: 5 years
Location on the map
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
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