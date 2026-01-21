Residential complex Odom Living residences

Odom Living residences occupy 22 floors in the second tower of the Odom complex, spanning 18,000 sqm. Nested here are spacious apartments for family living, as well as affordable one-bedroom homes for young Cambodians looking for well-designed living spaces. Right in the heart of the city. ODOM’s central location is surrounded by the most sought-after neighborhoods, cultural landmarks, the CBD, top-notch businesses, modern conveniences and a vibrant lifestyle and dining scene. Leveling up the modern luxurious convenience that Phnom Penh offers comes Odom. Odom has three main areas: Odom Tower, Odom Living, and Odom Square. All of these areas are in Norodom Boulevard, the most prestigious street within the capital. =>Join the next generation of local SMEs, Cambodian and international businesses: secure your spot at Odom Tower, with 45 floors the best new strata-office space in Phnom Penh. Unlock exclusive offers, and tailor each detail to your business’ needs. => Odom Square, a five-story layered garden and commercial arena, hosting a curated selection of some of the finest retailers, shops, F&B in Southeast Asia. Discover a round-up of vibrant and unique boutiques, cafes and restaurants. The Square is also home to a community greenspace. This garden-above-ground connects Odom Living and Odom Tower with a beautiful skyway, offering a one-of-a-kind refreshing city escape. For Odom living with a total residential 138 units, here we provide One bedroom up to Four bedrooms unit. Prices for the unit start at $250,000 till $759,550 1 Bedroom = 78 – 80 Sqm 2 Bedroom = 111 – 134 Sqm 3 Bedroom = 196 Sqm 4 Bedroom = 262 Sqm Construction start: Fourth quarter of 2022 Construction period: 5 years