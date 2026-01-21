  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kingston Royale

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$68,559
;
7
ID: 34930
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Daun Penh
  • Address
    Calmette (Street 53)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    36

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Русский Русский

This is a modern business class residential complex located in the center of Phnom Penh.

The project is being implemented by an experienced team of developers from Cambodia who have successfully completed a number of large-scale projects.

The goal is to create a balanced combination of elegance, comfort and affordable price within a high-quality living space of the next generation.

At Kingston Royale, the developer is committed to becoming a trusted real estate brand by offering an exceptional level of after-sales support and service. Regardless of whether the client plans to live in the apartment himself or rent it out, he can always count on help and support.

The main mission is to provide customers with thoughtful living spaces and modern infrastructure, while maintaining a comfortable and affordable pricing policy.

Kingston Royale offers top-notch amenities for unrivalled living comfort.

It offers residents a fully equipped gym, wellness steam and sauna, as well as a luxurious hot tub. You can enjoy swimming in the sparkling pool, enjoy panoramic views in the soothing heavenly garden, purchase necessary goods in the store on the territory of the complex and relax or practice mindfulness in a special yoga studio. This is the embodiment of a truly elegant lifestyle.

Household and social infrastructure:

Swimming pool, sauna, exercise room, Supermarket, roof garden , Jacuzzi, Security 24/7

Location on the map

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia


Residential complex Kingston Royale
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$68,559

