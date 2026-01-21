Residential complex Kingston Royale

This is a modern business class residential complex located in the center of Phnom Penh.

The project is being implemented by an experienced team of developers from Cambodia who have successfully completed a number of large-scale projects.

The goal is to create a balanced combination of elegance, comfort and affordable price within a high-quality living space of the next generation.

At Kingston Royale, the developer is committed to becoming a trusted real estate brand by offering an exceptional level of after-sales support and service. Regardless of whether the client plans to live in the apartment himself or rent it out, he can always count on help and support.

The main mission is to provide customers with thoughtful living spaces and modern infrastructure, while maintaining a comfortable and affordable pricing policy.

Kingston Royale offers top-notch amenities for unrivalled living comfort.

It offers residents a fully equipped gym, wellness steam and sauna, as well as a luxurious hot tub. You can enjoy swimming in the sparkling pool, enjoy panoramic views in the soothing heavenly garden, purchase necessary goods in the store on the territory of the complex and relax or practice mindfulness in a special yoga studio. This is the embodiment of a truly elegant lifestyle.

Household and social infrastructure:

Swimming pool, sauna, exercise room, Supermarket, roof garden , Jacuzzi, Security 24/7