Residence Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh’s Picasso City Garden is a 30-storey landmark condominium developed by Global Titan Stone Real Estate Development, inspired by the artistic fusion of “Naga symbolism and Picasso’s Cubism.”

Located in the city center near major residential, commercial, and hospitality hubs, the project is designed as both a lifestyle residence and an international mixed-use development.

Concept & Design

The tower blends modern architecture with cultural identity, using the Naga symbol as the core design element, reinterpreted through a contemporary cubist style. The result is a unique high-rise that stands as an artistic icon in Phnom Penh’s skyline.

Residences

1 to 5-bedroom unit types

Designed for flexibility, comfort, and modern urban living

Suitable for both homeowners and investors

Facilities & Amenities

Infinity pool & paddling pool

Hanging gardens & landscape fountain

Gym & meeting rooms

Wine lounge & Casa Picasso café & restaurant

Banquet hall & international business spaces

Art auction center & commercial areas

Investment Appeal

Prime central Phnom Penh location

Mixed-use development with strong rental demand

Competitive pricing with long-term value potential

Developed by an experienced real estate team

A distinctive fusion of art, culture, and modern living—Picasso City Garden is designed to be both a residential masterpiece and a smart investment opportunity.