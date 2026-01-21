Residence Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh’s Picasso City Garden is a 30-storey landmark condominium developed by Global Titan Stone Real Estate Development, inspired by the artistic fusion of “Naga symbolism and Picasso’s Cubism.”
Located in the city center near major residential, commercial, and hospitality hubs, the project is designed as both a lifestyle residence and an international mixed-use development.
Concept & Design
The tower blends modern architecture with cultural identity, using the Naga symbol as the core design element, reinterpreted through a contemporary cubist style. The result is a unique high-rise that stands as an artistic icon in Phnom Penh’s skyline.
Residences
Facilities & Amenities
Investment Appeal
A distinctive fusion of art, culture, and modern living—Picasso City Garden is designed to be both a residential masterpiece and a smart investment opportunity.