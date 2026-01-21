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Residence Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$320,000
from
$1,400/m²
;
39
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ID: 36789
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy
  • Address
    Street 322

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

About the complex

Phnom Penh’s Picasso City Garden is a 30-storey landmark condominium developed by Global Titan Stone Real Estate Development, inspired by the artistic fusion of “Naga symbolism and Picasso’s Cubism.”

Located in the city center near major residential, commercial, and hospitality hubs, the project is designed as both a lifestyle residence and an international mixed-use development.

Concept & Design

The tower blends modern architecture with cultural identity, using the Naga symbol as the core design element, reinterpreted through a contemporary cubist style. The result is a unique high-rise that stands as an artistic icon in Phnom Penh’s skyline.

Residences

  • 1 to 5-bedroom unit types
  • Designed for flexibility, comfort, and modern urban living
  • Suitable for both homeowners and investors

Facilities & Amenities

  • Infinity pool & paddling pool
  • Hanging gardens & landscape fountain
  • Gym & meeting rooms
  • Wine lounge & Casa Picasso café & restaurant
  • Banquet hall & international business spaces
  • Art auction center & commercial areas

Investment Appeal

  • Prime central Phnom Penh location
  • Mixed-use development with strong rental demand
  • Competitive pricing with long-term value potential
  • Developed by an experienced real estate team

A distinctive fusion of art, culture, and modern living—Picasso City Garden is designed to be both a residential masterpiece and a smart investment opportunity.

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia

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Residence Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$320,000
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