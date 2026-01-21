Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO

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R&F City Miro is a modern, affordable luxury condominium nestled in the heart of Phnom Penh's bustling Meanchey District. Strategically located on Samdech Hun Sen Boulevard, residents enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby Chip Mong 271 Mega Mall, Mean Chey Avenue, and Aeon 3.
This impressive development boasts two towers, rising 25 and 32 stories high, offering a total of 612 stylish units. Enjoy breathtaking city views from your new home.
Key Features:
• Prime Location: Situated on a major thoroughfare with convenient access to amenities.
Modern Living: Experience contemporary design and high-quality finishes.
• Community Amenities: Immerse yourself in a vibrant community with a garden, swimming pool, gym, and market.
• Investment Opportunity: Ideal for both homeowners and investors seeking rental income.
• Easy Ownership: Enjoy flexible payment options with only a 15% down payment and a 3-year mortgage.
With prices starting at $53,000, R&F City Miro offers exceptional value for luxury living. Plus, enjoy the convenience of immediate occupancy upon purchase.
Don't miss this opportunity to own your dream home in the heart of Phnom Penh. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
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Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
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