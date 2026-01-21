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Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO

Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$53,000
;
12
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ID: 35415
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 94
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Mean Chey
  • Village
    Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu
  • Address
    Samdech Techo Hun Sen Boulevard

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

R&F City Miro is a modern, affordable luxury condominium nestled in the heart of Phnom Penh's bustling Meanchey District. Strategically located on Samdech Hun Sen Boulevard, residents enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby Chip Mong 271 Mega Mall, Mean Chey Avenue, and Aeon 3. This impressive development boasts two towers, rising 25 and 32 stories high, offering a total of 612 stylish units. Enjoy breathtaking city views from your new home. Key Features: • Prime Location: Situated on a major thoroughfare with convenient access to amenities. Modern Living: Experience contemporary design and high-quality finishes. • Community Amenities: Immerse yourself in a vibrant community with a garden, swimming pool, gym, and market. • Investment Opportunity: Ideal for both homeowners and investors seeking rental income. • Easy Ownership: Enjoy flexible payment options with only a 15% down payment and a 3-year mortgage. With prices starting at $53,000, R&F City Miro offers exceptional value for luxury living. Plus, enjoy the convenience of immediate occupancy upon purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to own your dream home in the heart of Phnom Penh. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Location on the map

Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia

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Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$53,000
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
83,565
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
139,594
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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