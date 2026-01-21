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Residence Time Square 7 – Modern High-Rise Living in Toul Kork

Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$90,000
from
$1,500/m²
;
23
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ID: 36768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Toul Kork
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy
  • Address
    Street 335

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    49

About the complex

Megakim World Corp. presents Time Square 7, a new-generation high-rise condominium located in the fast-growing Toul Kork district of Phnom Penh.

Designed for modern urban lifestyles, this project combines affordability, functionality, and strong investment potential in one of the city’s most desirable locations.

Location

Situated along Streets 335, 538, and 540, residents enjoy easy access to TK Avenue, AEON Mall 2, international schools, cafes, and restaurants.

Building Overview

  • 49 floors
  • Duplex units (35F–47F)
  • Classic residences (8F–33F)
  • Club floor (34F)
  • Infinity pool & sky gym (48F)
  • Sky lounge (49F)
  • Parking + retail + lifestyle facilities

Key Amenities

  • Infinity sky pool & sky gym
  • Cinema, bowling alley & lounge
  • Jogging track, BBQ area, kids zone & co-kitchen
  • Golf contour & recreation spaces

A complete lifestyle tower combining comfort, convenience, and long-term investment value in the heart of Toul Kork.

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia

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Residence Time Square 7 – Modern High-Rise Living in Toul Kork
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$90,000
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