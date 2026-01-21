Residence Time Square 7 – Modern High-Rise Living in Toul Kork

Megakim World Corp. presents Time Square 7, a new-generation high-rise condominium located in the fast-growing Toul Kork district of Phnom Penh.

Designed for modern urban lifestyles, this project combines affordability, functionality, and strong investment potential in one of the city’s most desirable locations.

Location

Situated along Streets 335, 538, and 540, residents enjoy easy access to TK Avenue, AEON Mall 2, international schools, cafes, and restaurants.

Building Overview

49 floors

Duplex units (35F–47F)

Classic residences (8F–33F)

Club floor (34F)

Infinity pool & sky gym (48F)

Sky lounge (49F)

Parking + retail + lifestyle facilities

Key Amenities

Infinity sky pool & sky gym

Cinema, bowling alley & lounge

Jogging track, BBQ area, kids zone & co-kitchen

Golf contour & recreation spaces

A complete lifestyle tower combining comfort, convenience, and long-term investment value in the heart of Toul Kork.