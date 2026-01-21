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Residential complex Kingston Royale Condominium

Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$45,000
from
$900/m²
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ID: 36556
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Mean Chey
  • Village
    Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    36

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Project Description
Kingston Royale – Modern Urban Living in the Heart of Boeung Tompun
Rising 36 floors above one of Phnom Penh’s fastest-growing districts, Kingston Royale introduces a new standard of affordable luxury and contemporary city living in Boeung Tompun. Strategically located just minutes from the lively Russian Market (Toul Tom Poung), AEON Mall, Brown Coffee 271, and major landmarks including the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, the project offers exceptional convenience, connectivity, and lifestyle appeal.

Designed for modern homeowners, young professionals, expatriates, and property investors, Kingston Royale combines elegant architecture with functional living spaces and premium lifestyle facilities. With 310 carefully designed residential units, the development reflects a strong vision for comfortable urban living while offering excellent long-term investment potential in one of Phnom Penh’s most promising residential areas.

Contemporary Residences Designed for Comfort

Kingston Royale offers stylish one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences thoughtfully designed to maximize space, natural light, and ventilation. Each unit blends practicality with modern elegance to create a comfortable living environment ideal for both residence and rental demand.

Key residence features include:

  • Spacious 2.8-meter ceiling heights for an open and airy atmosphere
  • Efficient layouts ranging from 42 sqm to 67 sqm
  • Modern interiors with quality finishes
  • Private balconies with panoramic city views
  • Functional designs suitable for urban lifestyles and expatriate tenants

Wellness & Lifestyle Amenities

Kingston Royale is designed to support a balanced and elevated lifestyle through a wide range of premium facilities dedicated to wellness, relaxation, and social living.

33rd Floor Wellness Center

Residents can enjoy a fully equipped lifestyle hub featuring:

  • Modern fitness center
  • Sauna and steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Dedicated yoga studio

Rooftop Sky Facilities

The rooftop offers breathtaking panoramic views of Phnom Penh alongside:

  • Infinity-edge swimming pool
  • Sky garden and relaxation spaces

Green & Convenient Living

Approximately 27% of the development is dedicated to landscaped greenery and open spaces, creating a refreshing urban environment. Additional conveniences include:

  • Elegant grand lobby
  • On-site minimart
  • 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance system

Prime Location & Excellent Connectivity

Positioned within one of Phnom Penh’s key development corridors, Kingston Royale provides fast and convenient access to the city’s major commercial, educational, lifestyle, and infrastructure destinations.

Nearby attractions and conveniences include:

  • Russian Market (Toul Tom Poung)
  • Brown Coffee 271
  • AEON Mall 1 & AEON Mall 3
  • International schools and universities
  • Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital
  • Direct connectivity to the future Techo International Airport route

Project Overview

  • Developer: Established local developer with proven experience
  • Total Floors: 36 Storeys
  • Residential Units: 310 Units
  • Unit Types:
    • 1-Bedroom: 42–43 sqm
    • 2-Bedroom: 50–67 sqm
  • Parking Facilities:
    • 7 dedicated parking floors with lift access
    • Basement and ground-floor motorbike parking
  • Ownership: Strata Title (Foreign ownership eligible)
  • Estimated Completion: Q4 2027

Investment Opportunity

Kingston Royale presents an attractive opportunity for both investors and end-users seeking value, affordability, and long-term growth potential in Phnom Penh’s expanding residential market.

Additional investment highlights include:

  • Management fee: $0.90/sqm (gross)
  • Water: $0.75/m³
  • Electricity: $0.25/kWh
  • Car parking: $40/month
  • Two motorbike parking spaces included free of charge

Combining strategic location, modern amenities, quality construction, and competitive pricing, Kingston Royale is positioned to become one of the standout residential developments in Boeung Tompun and a compelling choice for future-focused property buyers in Cambodia.
 

  • Land Title Type: Freehold
  • Construction Progress (%): 30
  • Down Payment Ratio (%): 20% Down Payment

     

Location on the map

Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia

Video Review of residential complex Kingston Royale Condominium

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