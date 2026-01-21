Residential complex Kingston Royale Condominium

Project Description

Kingston Royale – Modern Urban Living in the Heart of Boeung Tompun

Rising 36 floors above one of Phnom Penh’s fastest-growing districts, Kingston Royale introduces a new standard of affordable luxury and contemporary city living in Boeung Tompun. Strategically located just minutes from the lively Russian Market (Toul Tom Poung), AEON Mall, Brown Coffee 271, and major landmarks including the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, the project offers exceptional convenience, connectivity, and lifestyle appeal.

Designed for modern homeowners, young professionals, expatriates, and property investors, Kingston Royale combines elegant architecture with functional living spaces and premium lifestyle facilities. With 310 carefully designed residential units, the development reflects a strong vision for comfortable urban living while offering excellent long-term investment potential in one of Phnom Penh’s most promising residential areas.

Contemporary Residences Designed for Comfort

Kingston Royale offers stylish one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences thoughtfully designed to maximize space, natural light, and ventilation. Each unit blends practicality with modern elegance to create a comfortable living environment ideal for both residence and rental demand.

Key residence features include:

Spacious 2.8-meter ceiling heights for an open and airy atmosphere

Efficient layouts ranging from 42 sqm to 67 sqm

Modern interiors with quality finishes

Private balconies with panoramic city views

Functional designs suitable for urban lifestyles and expatriate tenants

Wellness & Lifestyle Amenities

Kingston Royale is designed to support a balanced and elevated lifestyle through a wide range of premium facilities dedicated to wellness, relaxation, and social living.

33rd Floor Wellness Center

Residents can enjoy a fully equipped lifestyle hub featuring:

Modern fitness center

Sauna and steam room

Jacuzzi

Dedicated yoga studio

Rooftop Sky Facilities

The rooftop offers breathtaking panoramic views of Phnom Penh alongside:

Infinity-edge swimming pool

Sky garden and relaxation spaces

Green & Convenient Living

Approximately 27% of the development is dedicated to landscaped greenery and open spaces, creating a refreshing urban environment. Additional conveniences include:

Elegant grand lobby

On-site minimart

24-hour security and CCTV surveillance system

Prime Location & Excellent Connectivity

Positioned within one of Phnom Penh’s key development corridors, Kingston Royale provides fast and convenient access to the city’s major commercial, educational, lifestyle, and infrastructure destinations.

Nearby attractions and conveniences include:

Russian Market (Toul Tom Poung)

Brown Coffee 271

AEON Mall 1 & AEON Mall 3

International schools and universities

Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital

Direct connectivity to the future Techo International Airport route

Project Overview

Developer: Established local developer with proven experience

Total Floors: 36 Storeys

Residential Units: 310 Units

Unit Types: 1-Bedroom: 42–43 sqm 2-Bedroom: 50–67 sqm

Parking Facilities: 7 dedicated parking floors with lift access Basement and ground-floor motorbike parking

Ownership: Strata Title (Foreign ownership eligible)

Estimated Completion: Q4 2027

Investment Opportunity

Kingston Royale presents an attractive opportunity for both investors and end-users seeking value, affordability, and long-term growth potential in Phnom Penh’s expanding residential market.

Additional investment highlights include:

Management fee: $0.90/sqm (gross)

Water: $0.75/m³

Electricity: $0.25/kWh

Car parking: $40/month

Two motorbike parking spaces included free of charge

Combining strategic location, modern amenities, quality construction, and competitive pricing, Kingston Royale is positioned to become one of the standout residential developments in Boeung Tompun and a compelling choice for future-focused property buyers in Cambodia.

