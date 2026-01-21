Residential complex Kingston Royale Condominium

Project Description
Kingston Royale – Modern Urban Living in the Heart of Boeung Tompun
Rising 36 floors above one of Phnom Penh’s fastest-growing districts, Kingston Royale introduces a new standard of affordable luxury and contemporary city living in Boeung Tompun. Strategically located just minutes from the lively Russian Market (Toul Tom Poung), AEON Mall, Brown Coffee 271, and major landmarks including the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, the project offers exceptional convenience, connectivity, and lifestyle appeal.
Designed for modern homeowners, young professionals, expatriates, and property investors, Kingston Royale combines elegant architecture with functional living spaces and premium lifestyle facilities. With 310 carefully designed residential units, the development reflects a strong vision for comfortable urban living while offering excellent long-term investment potential in one of Phnom Penh’s most promising residential areas.
Contemporary Residences Designed for Comfort
Kingston Royale offers stylish one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences thoughtfully designed to maximize space, natural light, and ventilation. Each unit blends practicality with modern elegance to create a comfortable living environment ideal for both residence and rental demand.
Key residence features include:
Wellness & Lifestyle Amenities
Kingston Royale is designed to support a balanced and elevated lifestyle through a wide range of premium facilities dedicated to wellness, relaxation, and social living.
33rd Floor Wellness Center
Residents can enjoy a fully equipped lifestyle hub featuring:
Rooftop Sky Facilities
The rooftop offers breathtaking panoramic views of Phnom Penh alongside:
Green & Convenient Living
Approximately 27% of the development is dedicated to landscaped greenery and open spaces, creating a refreshing urban environment. Additional conveniences include:
Prime Location & Excellent Connectivity
Positioned within one of Phnom Penh’s key development corridors, Kingston Royale provides fast and convenient access to the city’s major commercial, educational, lifestyle, and infrastructure destinations.
Nearby attractions and conveniences include:
Project Overview
Investment Opportunity
Kingston Royale presents an attractive opportunity for both investors and end-users seeking value, affordability, and long-term growth potential in Phnom Penh’s expanding residential market.
Additional investment highlights include:
Combining strategic location, modern amenities, quality construction, and competitive pricing, Kingston Royale is positioned to become one of the standout residential developments in Boeung Tompun and a compelling choice for future-focused property buyers in Cambodia.