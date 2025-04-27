Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
59
Radaskovicki selski Savet
44
Krasnenski selski Savet
33
Alahnovicki selski Savet
23
229 properties total found
4 room apartment in Cysc, Belarus
4 room apartment
Cysc, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment in p. Clean with excellent layout ❤️ For sale a four-room apartment in P. C…
$52,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Your country house: 48.9 m2 of coziness on your own plot! ❤️ A unique apartment is for sale,…
$16,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Lebadzeva, Belarus
Apartment
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with modern repairs and all communications ❤️For sale half of the house in a well-main…
$32,200
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Cozy log house for sale - your perfect corner for living! ❤️ We offer you a unique opportuni…
$13,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment in the center Molodechno - cozy and with the potential for repair! 1. The m…
$65,500
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with a landscaped plot of 25 acres ❤️A house in a quiet village 45 km from Minsk is wa…
$19,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Modern house with a bath 133 square meters 5 km from Molodechno ❤️ Are you looking for a pla…
$60,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Atmospheric country house ❤️ Cozy cottage, where you can relax from the bustle of the city a…
$28,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 90 m²
On a flat ennobled plot of 9.26 acres, in the center of the city Molodechno, a residential h…
$33,500
2 room apartment in Turec Baary, Belarus
2 room apartment
Turec Baary, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Stylish and cozy 2-room apartment with modern renovation! ❤️ An excellent option for those w…
$28,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a capital brick house on a land plot of 12 acres in ST "Green Hills-2". New roof, t…
$19,500
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Cozy and functional single-level log house with a spacious plot of D. Kozla. In 2020, the ho…
$21,500
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
2 k. apartment on the 1st floor on the street F. Skorina! ❤️Want to live in the most prestig…
$45,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Two houses in the 4th district Molodechno ❤️ Do you want to live in a comfortable house in a…
$149,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Cozy country house with a plot in a picturesque place ❤️We bring to your attention an excell…
$12,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Granicy, Belarus
House
Granicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy brick house in ag. Borders (43 km from Moscow, Molodechnen direction)About t…
$27,500
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in the center Molodechno on Zamkovaya Street, 56Th…
$44,900
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city. Young. ❤️ Spacious one-bedroom apartm…
$35,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 64 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot in Radoshkovichi! Address: Mr. …
$28,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Damasy, Belarus
House
Damasy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
It’s time to buy a house 7 miles away. Very good! ❤️ House for demolition or reconstruction …
$16,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A wooden house on a plot of 4.7 acres in the IC "El", 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road, from …
$14,900
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$23,000
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a good house in Molodechno, Radoshkovichskaya str. Excellent two-storey cozy house …
$119,900
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale cottage in / t Electron, Minsk region, Molodechensky district, 40 km from the secon…
$3,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Syabry-83", M…
$8,900
House in Palacanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Palacanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale a house with all communications in D. Konyukhi! ❤️Log house with block extension on…
$12,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a dacha 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the p / t "Praleski" (Molodechny, Grodno…
$13,900
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready apartment with repair and furniture ❤️ Cozy apartment with high-quality repairs 25 km …
$39,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious cottage in a picturesque place - an excellent offer for a comfortable stay For sale…
$15,000
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 94 m²
House in a beautiful place with a gazebo, garage! ❤️A house with three living rooms, all com…
$70,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

apartments
houses

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
