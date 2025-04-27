Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

165 properties total found
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Cozy log house for sale - your perfect corner for living! ❤️ We offer you a unique opportuni…
$13,500
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with a landscaped plot of 25 acres ❤️A house in a quiet village 45 km from Minsk is wa…
$19,000
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Modern house with a bath 133 square meters 5 km from Molodechno ❤️ Are you looking for a pla…
$60,000
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Atmospheric country house ❤️ Cozy cottage, where you can relax from the bustle of the city a…
$28,900
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 90 m²
On a flat ennobled plot of 9.26 acres, in the center of the city Molodechno, a residential h…
$33,500
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a capital brick house on a land plot of 12 acres in ST "Green Hills-2". New roof, t…
$19,500
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Cozy and functional single-level log house with a spacious plot of D. Kozla. In 2020, the ho…
$21,500
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Two houses in the 4th district Molodechno ❤️ Do you want to live in a comfortable house in a…
$149,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Cozy country house with a plot in a picturesque place ❤️We bring to your attention an excell…
$12,500
House in Granicy, Belarus
House
Granicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy brick house in ag. Borders (43 km from Moscow, Molodechnen direction)About t…
$27,500
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 64 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot in Radoshkovichi! Address: Mr. …
$28,500
House in Damasy, Belarus
House
Damasy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
It’s time to buy a house 7 miles away. Very good! ❤️ House for demolition or reconstruction …
$16,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A wooden house on a plot of 4.7 acres in the IC "El", 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road, from …
$14,900
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$23,000
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a good house in Molodechno, Radoshkovichskaya str. Excellent two-storey cozy house …
$119,900
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale cottage in / t Electron, Minsk region, Molodechensky district, 40 km from the secon…
$3,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Syabry-83", M…
$8,900
House in Palacanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Palacanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale a house with all communications in D. Konyukhi! ❤️Log house with block extension on…
$12,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a dacha 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the p / t "Praleski" (Molodechny, Grodno…
$13,900
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious cottage in a picturesque place - an excellent offer for a comfortable stay For sale…
$15,000
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 94 m²
House in a beautiful place with a gazebo, garage! ❤️A house with three living rooms, all com…
$70,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
The gift of your dreams ❤️ Beautiful country house for comfortable living in the garden part…
$49,740
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Your perfect place for solitude and relaxation in nature! ❤️This cozy cottage on the edge of…
$44,500
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
It is profitable to buy a plot near the forest! ❤️Dacha is a nice house with comforts. Not f…
$6,500
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale dacha in the station "Dubrava" Molodechny district of Minsk region, 34 km from the …
$22,000
House in Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a country house / castle in ST " Heat and quote;. House on 2 floors with balcony wi…
$12,000
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Cozy cottage near the forest ❤️ For sale a cozy country house with a plot in the garden part…
$5,500
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A well-kept plot of 30 acres 50 km from the Moscow Ring Road is sold along the Minsk-Molodec…
$16,000
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
House with 25 acres of land ❤️ For sale a house for demolition with a large plot of 25 acres…
$2,300
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
All the comforts ❤️ Cozy cottage with all amenities in the garden association "Metalist" - t…
$11,900
