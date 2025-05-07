Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Masocki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
11
11 properties total found
House in Masata, Belarus
House
Masata, Belarus
Area 36 m²
A house for sale in the village of Myasota. The house is wooden, lined with brick. The roof …
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Spacious cottage with terrace and comfort for the whole family! ❤️ For sale is a spacious tw…
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Dacha in a picturesque place near the forest ❤️ For sale a country house with a plot in the …
$8,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Cozy house in a picturesque place - the perfect corner for rest! ❤️ For sale is a charming w…
$6,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Dacha surrounded by forest 7 km from Molodechno ❤️ Cozy country house on a plot of 10 acres …
$10,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
It's time to buy a cottage on the shore of Vilia ❤️ Do you want to become the owner of a coz…
$14,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$23,000
Leave a request
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Warm house on a large plot 2 km from Molodechno!❤️ A cozy warm house for year-round living i…
$50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Cozy cottage near the forest ❤️ For sale a cozy country house with a plot in the garden part…
$5,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Buy a cottage surrounded by forest in ST Polytechnic ❤️ Cozy country house in a picturesque …
$14,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale in the CT "Pisarevskaya Berezka". Molodechnen direction. The total area of the hous…
$6,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go