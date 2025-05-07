Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lebedzeuski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
8
10 properties total found
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Cozy log house for sale - your perfect corner for living! ❤️ We offer you a unique opportuni…
$13,500
Apartment in Lebadzeva, Belarus
Apartment
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with modern repairs and all communications ❤️For sale half of the house in a well-main…
$32,200
House in Lebadzeva, Belarus
House
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lebedevo, 8 km from Molodechno. It is lo…
$54,000
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Modern house with a bath 133 square meters 5 km from Molodechno ❤️ Are you looking for a pla…
$60,000
House in Malinouscyna, Belarus
House
Malinouscyna, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a cozy, residential house in Malinovshchyna, 9 km from Molodechno.Scenic place!❤️ N…
$29,900
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Comfortable cottage on the shore of the lake. ❤️ Cozy cottage, where you can relax from the …
$16,500
House in Lebadzeva, Belarus
House
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Warm house on a well-kept plot in the center of Lebedevo ❤️ The house with the possibility o…
$19,900
2 room apartment in Turec Baary, Belarus
2 room apartment
Turec Baary, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Stylish and cozy 2-room apartment with modern renovation! ❤️ An excellent option for those w…
$28,500
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
House with 25 acres of land ❤️ For sale a house for demolition with a large plot of 25 acres…
$2,300
House in Lebadzeva, Belarus
House
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house ready for year-round living in the center of Ag. Lebedevo ❤️Spacious house with conv…
$25,500
