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Residential properties with garden for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

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Maladzyechna
50
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
32
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
35
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
21
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32 properties total found
House in Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Reliable house and 25 acres in Soltans ❤️ Reliable house 70.6 square meters with a plot of 2…
$11,500
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
The cottage 2 floors, fully ready for living, wood trim, exterior siding modern, oven heatin…
$19,000
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a solid, insulated house in the village "Azurny-2008", Molodechny district of Minsk…
$11,500
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CoexCoex
in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Half the house in Molodechno near the Old Square ❤️For sale half of a cozy house on 13 acres…
$32,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Dacha with plot 5 S/T Golden Autumn - Tatarshchizna ❤️Cozy cottage 1 km from the st. Tatar. …
$14,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Cozy cottage with garage and bath ❤️ Excellent cottage in the garden partnership "Vzgorje" -…
$15,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Globus-9", Mo…
$29,000
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Brick house (3 levels) with ground floor and attic. Veranda, 3 living rooms and a glazed log…
$14,500
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House in Hranicy, Belarus
House
Hranicy, Belarus
Area 43 m²
The house of their timber, with two extensions, in good living condition, very cozy and warm…
$29,000
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Cheap for sale 2-storey cottage in the / t "Ranet-1", Molodechnensky district of Minsk regio…
$13,900
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale a modern dacha in the Molechno direction in 36 km from Minsk.The house is blocky, p…
$19,500
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent strong house of timber, Molodechnen direction, Bojary train station, garden assoc…
$9,500
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House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Cottage in the suburbs Molodechno! ❤️Comfortable three-level brick cottage in 67 kilometers …
$189,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Cheap for sale 2-storey cottage in the / t "Planet 2001", Molodechny district of the Minsk r…
$12,500
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Cottage in Cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 171 m²
This is a house you will fall in love with at first sight. The two-storey house is built acc…
$320,000
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House in Liebiadzieva, Belarus
House
Liebiadzieva, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Strong house in Lebedevo with a plot of 30 acres ❤️ For sale a strong log house with an area…
$22,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
A large house for sale in the village of Mozoli, Molodenchen district, Minsk region. White b…
$41,000
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House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cozy house for sale in the heart of the state enterprise Radoshkovichi 25 km from Minsk! The…
$43,000
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
For sale cottage for a large and friendly family in the village "Green Dubravushka". There i…
$27,000
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House in Krasnaje, Belarus
House
Krasnaje, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A reliable home for life and recreation ❤️ Spacious and reliable house for comfortable livin…
$49,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Syabry-83", M…
$17,000
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House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in CT "Verasok", Molodechnen directionAre you looking for a place to r…
$29,900
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 169 m²
Spacious house for sale in the village of Starinki, in Molodechnensky district of Minsk regi…
$82,000
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
For sale a cozy 2-storey cottage with urban comfort surrounded by forest! Molodechen directi…
$40,000
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale cottage, brick house (42.5 sq.m.) in ST "Health", Molodechny direction - 38 km from…
$11,000
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Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 300 m²
For sale two-level home area of 300 square meters, ideal for a large family. Spacious planni…
$135,000
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House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large two-level house in Molodechno Consider the option of exchanging for an apartment in Mo…
$105,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Cozy cottage with a stove near the railway station ❤️Two-level cottage for connoisseurs of n…
$13,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Krasnaje, Belarus
House
Krasnaje, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A great place for relaxation, rest from the hustle and bustle. Around the garden partnership…
$9,500
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House in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Log house ready with accommodation with a garden of 23.38 acres ❤️Cozy well-groomed log one-…
$9,800
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Property types in Maladzyechna District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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