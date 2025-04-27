Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
48
Cyscinski selski Savet
4
Radaskovicki selski Savet
3
Radashkovichy
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
64 properties total found
4 room apartment in Cysc, Belarus
4 room apartment
Cysc, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment in p. Clean with excellent layout ❤️ For sale a four-room apartment in P. C…
$52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Your country house: 48.9 m2 of coziness on your own plot! ❤️ A unique apartment is for sale,…
$16,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Lebadzeva, Belarus
Apartment
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with modern repairs and all communications ❤️For sale half of the house in a well-main…
$32,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment in the center Molodechno - cozy and with the potential for repair! 1. The m…
$65,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Turec Baary, Belarus
2 room apartment
Turec Baary, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Stylish and cozy 2-room apartment with modern renovation! ❤️ An excellent option for those w…
$28,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
2 k. apartment on the 1st floor on the street F. Skorina! ❤️Want to live in the most prestig…
$45,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in the center Molodechno on Zamkovaya Street, 56Th…
$44,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city. Young. ❤️ Spacious one-bedroom apartm…
$35,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready apartment with repair and furniture ❤️ Cozy apartment with high-quality repairs 25 km …
$39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor next to Victory Park! ❤️ The apartment for sa…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
Three bedroom apartment in Molodechno. ❤️ Spacious warm three-bedroom apartment for a large …
$59,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
4-bedroom apartment in the city. Young with a beautiful layout ❤️ For sale a four-room apart…
$48,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in the heart of Molodechno!!! The apartment itself is under renova…
$31,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
If you prefer to live outside the city, but appreciate the coziness and comfort of a city ap…
$32,700
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/9
4-room apartment with a chic layout on the street. Critical! ❤️ Spacious apartment for a lar…
$65,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious one-room apartment in a new building in the city. Very good! ❤️Attention! For sale …
$41,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
2 k. apartment in a brick house on the street. F. Skaryna! ❤️Want to live in an apartment wi…
$45,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 2-room apartment with the possibility of redevelopment into a stylish Eurotreshka! …
$67,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/2
One-bedroom apartment 3 minutes from the railway station. ❤️Spacious apartment to finish. Ad…
$19,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 9/9
Cozy apartment in the heart of Young! ❤️Bright and spacious 3 square meters. in the central …
$51,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/2
For sale an excellent one-bedroom apartment with a full new renovation in the city center Mo…
$36,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/9
Large 4K apartment with excellent layout on Krinichnaya Street. ❤️ Spacious, cozy 4-bedroom …
$77,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale three-room apartment on the fourth floor in a brick house on Vilnius street.Spaciou…
$55,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, Molodechno, B. Khmelnitsky str., 22, 5 storey houses (1973 p.)…
$65,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/9
Spacious, cozy, bright and warm one-bedroom apartment on the third floor in a brick nine-sto…
$42,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent half house of 80 sq.m. with divided own plot and bath. ❤️This house is a wonderful…
$27,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 9/9
Cozy three-bedroom apartment in the 6m neighborhood! ❤️ Bright three-bedroom apartment will …
$56,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Cysc, Belarus
4 room apartment
Cysc, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 4k apartment in the village of Chist.Careful, bright, with fresh repairs, where eve…
$59,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment with its own plot in p. Radoshkovichi - comfort and convenience! ❤️ Tw…
$34,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 3-room apartment in Molodechno, Minsk region.The apartment is located on a comfortab…
$65,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go