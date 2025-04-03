Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
House in Rajouka, Belarus
House
Rajouka, Belarus
Area 143 m²
House by the river in the style of chalet! village Raevka Molodechnensky districtHouse (cann…
$58,000
4 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
4 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 4k apartment in the village of Chist.Careful, bright, with fresh repairs, where eve…
$59,800
4 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
4 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment in p. Clean with excellent layout ❤️ For sale a four-room apartment in P. C…
$52,000
1 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1-room apartment in the village of Chisti. For sale 1-room apartment in the village…
$18,000
House in cysc, Belarus
House
cysc, Belarus
Area 365 m²
We're offering a house in P.C. Minsk region., Molodechnensky district, 48 km from MKAD. - A …
$67,000
Cottage in cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
Area 174 m²
This is a house you will fall in love with at first sight. The two-storey house is built acc…
$450,000
