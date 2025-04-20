Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Radashkovichy, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cozy house for sale in the heart of the state enterprise Radoshkovichi 25 km from Minsk! The…
$39,900
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready apartment with repair and furniture ❤️ Cozy apartment with high-quality repairs 25 km …
$39,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment with its own plot in p. Radoshkovichi - comfort and convenience! ❤️ Tw…
$34,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 119 m²
In Radoshkovichi, in a unique and promising place, a house with farm buildings and all commu…
$49,000
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 64 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot in Radoshkovichi! Address: Mr. …
$28,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
5 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 2-level 5-room apartment for sale in Radoshkovichi (Molodechno direction).The area …
$64,200
