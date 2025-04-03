Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Palacanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Jachimouscyna, Belarus
House
Jachimouscyna, Belarus
Area 90 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️For sale is an excellent house for a friendly family and permane…
$39,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
House with gas heating and bath in ag. Wrapped! ❤️ Excellent house with good renovation comp…
$34,900
House in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
House with bath and plot 25 acres ❤️ For sale a house for reconstruction with a bath and a l…
$7,000
House in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale a house with all communications in D. Konyukhi! ❤️Log house with block extension on…
$12,900
House in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
The house is for sale for further restoration in the village of Ryabinova! ❤️Log house on a …
$6,500
