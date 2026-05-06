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Residential properties with garage for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

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Maladzyechna
50
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
32
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
35
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
21
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32 properties total found
in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Half the house in Molodechno near the Old Square ❤️For sale half of a cozy house on 13 acres…
$32,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Cozy cottage with garage and bath ❤️ Excellent cottage in the garden partnership "Vzgorje" -…
$15,900
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Globus-9", Mo…
$29,000
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
House in Hranicy, Belarus
House
Hranicy, Belarus
Area 43 m²
The house of their timber, with two extensions, in good living condition, very cozy and warm…
$29,000
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A large house for a large family ❤️If you have long been looking for a spacious house where …
$34,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Liebiadzieva, Belarus
House
Liebiadzieva, Belarus
Area 102 m²
House with block garage on 25 acres in the center of Lebedevo. ❤️ Cozy log house with an are…
$19,900
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent strong house of timber, Molodechnen direction, Bojary train station, garden assoc…
$9,500
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale an excellent cottage in Molodechnensky direction 32 km from MKAD! Railway station-P…
$18,400
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House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Cottage in the suburbs Molodechno! ❤️Comfortable three-level brick cottage in 67 kilometers …
$189,000
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House in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Brick cottage 93 m2, stove, fireplace, 9.32 acres, forest, river ❤️The unique brick cottage …
$16,500
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Cottage in Cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 171 m²
This is a house you will fall in love with at first sight. The two-storey house is built acc…
$320,000
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House in Liebiadzieva, Belarus
House
Liebiadzieva, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Strong house in Lebedevo with a plot of 30 acres ❤️ For sale a strong log house with an area…
$22,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
A large house for sale in the village of Mozoli, Molodenchen district, Minsk region. White b…
$41,000
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House in Aliachnovicy, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Good house with all communications in ag. Olechnovici ❤️ Cozy house 87.5 m2 on a plot of 14 …
$64,900
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House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House 110 m2, 2 levels, bath, garage, 9 acres, asphalt ❤️A cozy two-level log house of 110 m…
$75,000
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
The ideal option for those who are looking for not just a cottage, but a place of power for …
$10,900
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House in Krasnaje, Belarus
House
Krasnaje, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A reliable home for life and recreation ❤️ Spacious and reliable house for comfortable livin…
$49,900
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House in Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Cozy cottage with garage surrounded by forest ❤️Ready for living country house in the garden…
$8,900
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in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Half house with plot and garage ❤️ Half the house with his own check-in. Address: G. Molodny…
$34,900
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House in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 169 m²
Spacious house for sale in the village of Starinki, in Molodechnensky district of Minsk regi…
$82,000
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House in Malinouscyna, Belarus
House
Malinouscyna, Belarus
Area 46 m²
House for living and rest near Molodno ❤️ Reliable house with furniture, bath and partial am…
$21,000
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Cozy cottage with a bath in ST "Autopilot" - only 38 km from MoscowIf you are looking for a …
$19,799
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House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
For sale a cozy 2-storey cottage with urban comfort surrounded by forest! Molodechen directi…
$40,000
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House in Nasilava, Belarus
House
Nasilava, Belarus
Area 195 m²
Spacious house with bath and garage near Molodechno ❤️Two-level house with ground floor and …
$119,000
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Cottage in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Cozy cottage in Molodechnensky district ❤️ Comfortable cottage with a total area of 129.7 m2…
$99,900
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House in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Cozy country house after complete reconstruction ❤️A warm country house is sold, which is eq…
$26,500
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 300 m²
For sale two-level home area of 300 square meters, ideal for a large family. Spacious planni…
$135,000
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House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large two-level house in Molodechno Consider the option of exchanging for an apartment in Mo…
$105,000
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House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
House with a bath and land 15 acres, 3 minutes to the train ❤️Warm block house 61.8 sq.m. wi…
$58,000
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House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Single-level house 150 sq.m. in 2 km from Molodechno (D. Raevshchyna) ❤️Spacious single-leve…
$101,900
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Property types in Maladzyechna District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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