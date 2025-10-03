Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE

🌴 Palm Paradise Residence — Qerret, Kavajë

Palm Paradise Residence is a modern coastal residential complex located in the peaceful seaside area of Qerret, one of the most sought-after destinations on Albania’s Adriatic coast. Designed to combine contemporary architecture, comfort, and natural surroundings, the project offers an ideal environment for holiday living, permanent residence, or a smart real estate investment.

Situated just 300 meters from the beach, the residence provides easy access to the sea while maintaining privacy and tranquility within a well-planned community surrounded by greenery and pine forests.

The development spans approximately 67,000 m² and features a multifunctional concept including residential units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities, creating a fully integrated lifestyle destination.

✨ Key Features

Modern complex with 20 buildings , including residential blocks and an apart-hotel

Over 1,000 apartments with flexible layouts (1+1, 2+1, duplex)

Apartment sizes from approx. 46.5 m² to 91 m²

Two levels of underground parking with large capacity

Swimming pool, fitness center, and landscaped green spaces

Children’s playgrounds and recreational areas

On-site services including restaurants, bars, supermarkets, and shops

24/7 security and professional property management

Electric car charging stations and modern infrastructure

📍 Location Advantages

Quiet coastal environment near pine forests

Close to Durrës (~17 km) and Kavajë (~8 km)

About 40 minutes from Tirana International Airport

Excellent choice for living, holiday use, or rental investment

🌊 Lifestyle Concept

Palm Paradise Residence offers a balanced lifestyle where coastal relaxation meets modern urban comfort. With extensive green areas, leisure facilities, and integrated services, the project creates a resort-style community ideal for families, investors, and international buyers seeking quality seaside living.