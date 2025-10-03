  1. Realting.com
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE

Golem, Albania
from
$99,489
from
$1,658/m²
BTC
1.1833983
ETH
62.0269634
USDT
98 362.9361952
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
ID: 33358
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

🌴 Palm Paradise Residence — Qerret, Kavajë

Palm Paradise Residence is a modern coastal residential complex located in the peaceful seaside area of Qerret, one of the most sought-after destinations on Albania’s Adriatic coast. Designed to combine contemporary architecture, comfort, and natural surroundings, the project offers an ideal environment for holiday living, permanent residence, or a smart real estate investment.

Situated just 300 meters from the beach, the residence provides easy access to the sea while maintaining privacy and tranquility within a well-planned community surrounded by greenery and pine forests.

The development spans approximately 67,000 m² and features a multifunctional concept including residential units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities, creating a fully integrated lifestyle destination.

✨ Key Features

  • Modern complex with 20 buildings, including residential blocks and an apart-hotel

  • Over 1,000 apartments with flexible layouts (1+1, 2+1, duplex)

  • Apartment sizes from approx. 46.5 m² to 91 m²

  • Two levels of underground parking with large capacity

  • Swimming pool, fitness center, and landscaped green spaces

  • Children’s playgrounds and recreational areas

  • On-site services including restaurants, bars, supermarkets, and shops

  • 24/7 security and professional property management

  • Electric car charging stations and modern infrastructure

📍 Location Advantages

  • Quiet coastal environment near pine forests

  • Close to Durrës (~17 km) and Kavajë (~8 km)

  • About 40 minutes from Tirana International Airport

  • Excellent choice for living, holiday use, or rental investment

🌊 Lifestyle Concept

Palm Paradise Residence offers a balanced lifestyle where coastal relaxation meets modern urban comfort. With extensive green areas, leisure facilities, and integrated services, the project creates a resort-style community ideal for families, investors, and international buyers seeking quality seaside living.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 68.0 – 72.0
Price per m², USD 1,596 – 1,611
Apartment price, USD 109,556 – 114,886
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², USD 1,595
Apartment price, USD 135,613

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Food & Drink
Leisure

Ask all your questions
