Residential complex NAREA

Luxury residential project with a hotel in Qerret! Narea: Discover the Jewel of the Adriatic Riviera – Your New Home with Panoramic Views of the Albanian Coast!** Imagine a life where luxury meets breathtaking, modern architecture. Welcome to Narea, a revolutionary project that defines a new era of exclusive living on the Albanian coast. We are located in the heart of an emerging luxury district, where life pulsates with a newly constructed yacht marina, an elegant promenade, world-class hotels and top-notch services - all designed for the most discerning. **Location That Will Enchant:** Narea stands just steps from the beach in a lucrative location that is becoming an iconic symbol of the Adriatic Riviera. Imagine morning coffee overlooking the endless sea and evening walks along the promenade, where the sound of the waves combines with an elegant atmosphere. **Architecture and Comfort That Exceeds Expectations: ** These three majestic 16-story buildings are an architectural masterpiece that combines residential elegance with the comfort of a luxury hotel. Every detail has been carefully thought out to ensure you experience a life of comfort and style. Narea is not just a residence – it is a lifestyle. **Exclusive Services and Amenities: ** As a resident of Narea, you will enjoy access to top-notch services and amenities: * **Private pools: ** Refresh yourself in exclusive pools where you can enjoy the sun and relax in privacy. * **Hotel services: ** Experience every day like you're on vacation with first-class hotel services. * **A wide range of services: ** Everything you need is at your fingertips – from boutiques to restaurants. * **Underground parking:** Safe and convenient parking for your maximum comfort. **Investment in a Future That Grows with You:** Narea offers not only a home, but also an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the most dynamically developing destinations in the Mediterranean. **Prices for Your Viewpoint Home:** We offer apartments with unparalleled views and comfort. The higher you are, the more exclusive the view awaits you: * **1st to 8th floor:** Only €2300/m² * **9th floor:** 2350 €/m² * **10th floor:** 2400 €/m² * **11th floor:** 2450 €/m² * **12th floor:** 2500 €/m² * **13th floor:** 2550 €/m² * **14th floor:** 2600 €/m² * **15th floor:** €2650/m² * **16th floor:** 2700 €/m² - apartment reservation is 1% of the value of the selected property - installments: - 30% after signing the contract at the notary - every 5 following months 10% Let yourself be carried away by the vision of luxury and exclusivity that Narea brings. Your new life on the Albanian coast awaits! ----- We will be happy to provide you with more information.