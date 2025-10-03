  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential complex NAREA

Residential complex NAREA

Golem, Albania
from
$111,881
from
$2,709/m²
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33949
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Luxury residential project with a hotel in Qerret! Narea: Discover the Jewel of the Adriatic Riviera – Your New Home with Panoramic Views of the Albanian Coast!** Imagine a life where luxury meets breathtaking, modern architecture. Welcome to Narea, a revolutionary project that defines a new era of exclusive living on the Albanian coast. We are located in the heart of an emerging luxury district, where life pulsates with a newly constructed yacht marina, an elegant promenade, world-class hotels and top-notch services - all designed for the most discerning. **Location That Will Enchant:** Narea stands just steps from the beach in a lucrative location that is becoming an iconic symbol of the Adriatic Riviera. Imagine morning coffee overlooking the endless sea and evening walks along the promenade, where the sound of the waves combines with an elegant atmosphere. **Architecture and Comfort That Exceeds Expectations: ** These three majestic 16-story buildings are an architectural masterpiece that combines residential elegance with the comfort of a luxury hotel. Every detail has been carefully thought out to ensure you experience a life of comfort and style. Narea is not just a residence – it is a lifestyle. **Exclusive Services and Amenities: ** As a resident of Narea, you will enjoy access to top-notch services and amenities: * **Private pools: ** Refresh yourself in exclusive pools where you can enjoy the sun and relax in privacy.  * **Hotel services: ** Experience every day like you're on vacation with first-class hotel services.  * **A wide range of services: ** Everything you need is at your fingertips – from boutiques to restaurants. * **Underground parking:** Safe and convenient parking for your maximum comfort. **Investment in a Future That Grows with You:** Narea offers not only a home, but also an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the most dynamically developing destinations in the Mediterranean. **Prices for Your Viewpoint Home:** We offer apartments with unparalleled views and comfort. The higher you are, the more exclusive the view awaits you: * **1st to 8th floor:** Only €2300/m²  * **9th floor:** 2350 €/m²  * **10th floor:** 2400 €/m²  * **11th floor:** 2450 €/m²  * **12th floor:** 2500 €/m²  * **13th floor:** 2550 €/m²  * **14th floor:** 2600 €/m²  * **15th floor:** €2650/m²  * **16th floor:** 2700 €/m² - apartment reservation is 1% of the value of the selected property - installments: - 30% after signing the contract at the notary - every 5 following months 10% Let yourself be carried away by the vision of luxury and exclusivity that Narea brings. Your new life on the Albanian coast awaits! ----- We will be happy to provide you with more information.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,065
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$218,471
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
from
$118,046
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$354,139
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$354,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 91–237 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vlora Marina is an iconic waterfront development redefining luxury real estate on the Albanian Riviera. Positioned along Vlora’s most prestigious seafront, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination—where refined living, leisu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
91.0 – 165.0
394,570 – 942,256
Apartment 3 rooms
237.0
1,16M
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Show all Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort. This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now st…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Show all Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albania
from
$203,645
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 44–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Apartment for sale in SQUARE VILLAGE with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following the topog…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0 – 128.0
182,857 – 466,593
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
318,011
Duplex
91.0
377,374
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Albania
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
03.10.2025
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
06.05.2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
Show all publications