  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential complex VM Hills Residence

Residential complex VM Hills Residence

Golem, Albania
from
$73,072
from
$1,413/m²
;
17
ID: 33935
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Apartment reservation for only €500 in a new project exclusively with us! We present you an exceptional residential project VM Hills Residence in Golem – Albania, situated on a hill with open sea views, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. The location offers an ideal combination of a peaceful environment and complete civic amenities in the immediate vicinity – restaurants, cafes, shops and services. Apartments with the possibility of installment payments! The real estate agency I am Albania offers this project exclusively. The project is designed with an emphasis on modern architecture, airiness and plenty of natural light. Each apartment has a balcony or veranda, with most units offering beautiful views of the sea and the surrounding greenery. The menu includes: – studies – 1+1 apartments – 2+1 apartments – exclusive penthouses The apartments will be handed over in standard condition, ready to be furnished according to your wishes - ideal as a family holiday home or as a long-term investment. Residents will have access to: – outdoor swimming pool with heated section – fitness center – common room – underground garage – basement dungeons – renovated common areas Estimated completion date: end of 2027. Price list: Apartments: €1,200 / m² Parking space: €12,000 Basement dungeon: €8,000 Reservations are currently possible for just €500. Payment plan: 20% after signing the contract with the notary 20% within 5 months from the first installment 20% within 5 months of the second installment 20% within 5 months from the third installment 20% upon handover of the apartment The project is being implemented by a proven developer with successfully completed projects in Golem – VM Resort & Spa, Grand VM Conference & Spa, VM Residence, Uphill Residence and Liam Residence. This offer is available exclusively through the real estate agency I am Albania. For more information, contact us by email or phone.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Back
