Residential complex VM Hills Residence

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Apartment reservation for only €500 in a new project exclusively with us!
We present you an exceptional residential project VM Hills Residence in Golem – Albania, situated on a hill with open sea views, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. The location offers an ideal combination of a peaceful environment and complete civic amenities in the immediate vicinity – restaurants, cafes, shops and services. Apartments with the possibility of installment payments!
The real estate agency I am Albania offers this project exclusively.
The project is designed with an emphasis on modern architecture, airiness and plenty of natural light. Each apartment has a balcony or veranda, with most units offering beautiful views of the sea and the surrounding greenery.
The menu includes:
– studies
– 1+1 apartments
– 2+1 apartments
– exclusive penthouses
The apartments will be handed over in standard condition, ready to be furnished according to your wishes - ideal as a family holiday home or as a long-term investment.
Residents will have access to:
– outdoor swimming pool with heated section
– fitness center
– common room
– underground garage
– basement dungeons
– renovated common areas
Estimated completion date: end of 2027.
Price list:
Apartments: €1,200 / m²
Parking space: €12,000
Basement dungeon: €8,000
Reservations are currently possible for just €500.
Payment plan:
20% after signing the contract with the notary
20% within 5 months from the first installment
20% within 5 months of the second installment
20% within 5 months from the third installment
20% upon handover of the apartment
The project is being implemented by a proven developer with successfully completed projects in Golem – VM Resort & Spa, Grand VM Conference & Spa, VM Residence, Uphill Residence and Liam Residence.
This offer is available exclusively through the real estate agency I am Albania.
For more information, contact us by email or phone.
Location on the map
Golem, Albania
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return