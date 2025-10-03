Residential complex VM Hills Residence

Apartment reservation for only €500 in a new project exclusively with us! We present you an exceptional residential project VM Hills Residence in Golem – Albania, situated on a hill with open sea views, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. The location offers an ideal combination of a peaceful environment and complete civic amenities in the immediate vicinity – restaurants, cafes, shops and services. Apartments with the possibility of installment payments! The real estate agency I am Albania offers this project exclusively. The project is designed with an emphasis on modern architecture, airiness and plenty of natural light. Each apartment has a balcony or veranda, with most units offering beautiful views of the sea and the surrounding greenery. The menu includes: – studies – 1+1 apartments – 2+1 apartments – exclusive penthouses The apartments will be handed over in standard condition, ready to be furnished according to your wishes - ideal as a family holiday home or as a long-term investment. Residents will have access to: – outdoor swimming pool with heated section – fitness center – common room – underground garage – basement dungeons – renovated common areas Estimated completion date: end of 2027. Price list: Apartments: €1,200 / m² Parking space: €12,000 Basement dungeon: €8,000 Reservations are currently possible for just €500. Payment plan: 20% after signing the contract with the notary 20% within 5 months from the first installment 20% within 5 months of the second installment 20% within 5 months from the third installment 20% upon handover of the apartment The project is being implemented by a proven developer with successfully completed projects in Golem – VM Resort & Spa, Grand VM Conference & Spa, VM Residence, Uphill Residence and Liam Residence. This offer is available exclusively through the real estate agency I am Albania. For more information, contact us by email or phone.