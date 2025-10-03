Residential complex Liam Residence

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Residential project LIAM Residence – Golem
We present you a unique opportunity to enter a new residential project in a quiet but rapidly developing part of the Albanian coast — Golem, just a few hundred meters from the sea.
The Liam Residence project is characterized by modern architecture, high quality construction and a convenient location.
Basic parameters:
Location: Golem (Durrës / Kavajë district)
Distance from the sea: approximately 400 m from the beach.
Price: from €1,100/m².
Construction completion date: the project is scheduled to be completed in January 2027.
Building type: 7 floors + underground parking.
possibility of payment in installments
Why Liam Residence is a great choice:
Modern construction standards – building with elevators, quality materials and design.
A good investment - low entry price with potential for value increase, given the growing popularity of the Golem area.
Proximity to the beach - living in the beach area without compromise, ideal for recreation and long-term living.
Flexible layouts – selection of different types of apartments according to client requirements.
Location on the map
Golem, Albania
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure
