Residential complex Liam Residence

Golem, Albania
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Residential project LIAM Residence – Golem We present you a unique opportunity to enter a new residential project in a quiet but rapidly developing part of the Albanian coast — Golem, just a few hundred meters from the sea. The Liam Residence project is characterized by modern architecture, high quality construction and a convenient location. Basic parameters: Location: Golem (Durrës / Kavajë district) Distance from the sea: approximately 400 m from the beach. Price: from €1,100/m². Construction completion date: the project is scheduled to be completed in January 2027. Building type: 7 floors + underground parking. possibility of payment in installments Why Liam Residence is a great choice: Modern construction standards – building with elevators, quality materials and design. A good investment - low entry price with potential for value increase, given the growing popularity of the Golem area. Proximity to the beach - living in the beach area without compromise, ideal for recreation and long-term living. Flexible layouts – selection of different types of apartments according to client requirements.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
