Apartment in a new building MANHATTAN RESIDENCE

Modern Apartments for Sale at Manhatan Residence – Tirana
Discover a new standard of urban living at Manhatan Residence, a modern residential project located in one of the most strategic and rapidly developing areas of Tirana, near the Don Bosko and Zogu i Zi intersection.
🏙️ Apartments available from the 5th to the 19th floor
Different apartment layouts available:
📐 Available sizes:
💶 Price: 2300 Euro/m²
The residence stands out for its contemporary architecture, high construction quality, functional layouts, and modern façade design. The apartments offer abundant natural light, open views, and well-organized living spaces designed for maximum comfort.
📍 The prime location provides quick access to:
An excellent opportunity for comfortable family living or a long-term investment in one of the fastest-growing areas of the capital city.
For more information or a property visit, contact us.