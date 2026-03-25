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Apartment in a new building MANHATTAN RESIDENCE

Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$217,748
from
$2,678/m²
;
2
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ID: 36746
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Tirana Municipality
  • Address
    Sheshi Karl Topia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    19

About the complex

Modern Apartments for Sale at Manhatan Residence – Tirana

Discover a new standard of urban living at Manhatan Residence, a modern residential project located in one of the most strategic and rapidly developing areas of Tirana, near the Don Bosko and Zogu i Zi intersection.

🏙️ Apartments available from the 5th to the 19th floor
Different apartment layouts available:

  • 1+1 Apartments
  • 2+1 Apartments

📐 Available sizes:

  • From 80 m² to 120 m²

💶 Price: 2300 Euro/m²

The residence stands out for its contemporary architecture, high construction quality, functional layouts, and modern façade design. The apartments offer abundant natural light, open views, and well-organized living spaces designed for maximum comfort.

📍 The prime location provides quick access to:

  • Tirana city center
  • Main roads and ring road connections
  • Schools, kindergartens, and shopping centers
  • Public transportation and numerous daily services

An excellent opportunity for comfortable family living or a long-term investment in one of the fastest-growing areas of the capital city.

For more information or a property visit, contact us.

Location on the map

Tirana Municipality, Albania
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Apartment in a new building MANHATTAN RESIDENCE
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$217,748
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 68.0
97,521 – 112,950
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
133,304
Duplex
59.0
97,958
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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