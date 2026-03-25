Apartment in a new building MANHATTAN RESIDENCE

Modern Apartments for Sale at Manhatan Residence – Tirana

Discover a new standard of urban living at Manhatan Residence, a modern residential project located in one of the most strategic and rapidly developing areas of Tirana, near the Don Bosko and Zogu i Zi intersection.

🏙️ Apartments available from the 5th to the 19th floor

Different apartment layouts available:

1+1 Apartments

2+1 Apartments

📐 Available sizes:

From 80 m² to 120 m²

💶 Price: 2300 Euro/m²

The residence stands out for its contemporary architecture, high construction quality, functional layouts, and modern façade design. The apartments offer abundant natural light, open views, and well-organized living spaces designed for maximum comfort.

📍 The prime location provides quick access to:

Tirana city center

Main roads and ring road connections

Schools, kindergartens, and shopping centers

Public transportation and numerous daily services

An excellent opportunity for comfortable family living or a long-term investment in one of the fastest-growing areas of the capital city.

For more information or a property visit, contact us.