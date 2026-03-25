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  4. Residence Twin Residence

Residence Twin Residence

Orikum, Albania
from
$96,701
VAT
from
$3,192/m²
;
17
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ID: 33938
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Vlore
  • Town
    Orikum

About the complex

Beachfront Apartment With One Bedroom For Sale In Radhime Vlore, Albania - Ideal As Holiday Apartment With Swimming Pool And High Roi. Perfectly located, next to the beach in a brand new residence Twin Resort. Designed in every detail to offer you high quality, innovation, elegance and a comfortable living. In the heart of Vlora bay, near the mountains, in a short distance with other places of Albanian Riviera and at the same time far away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Make it yours and live life to the fullest!

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

Location on the map

Orikum, Albania
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Transportation
Leisure

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Residence Twin Residence
Orikum, Albania
from
$96,701
VAT
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