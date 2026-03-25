Residence Twin Residence

Beachfront Apartment With One Bedroom For Sale In Radhime Vlore, Albania - Ideal As Holiday Apartment With Swimming Pool And High Roi. Perfectly located, next to the beach in a brand new residence Twin Resort. Designed in every detail to offer you high quality, innovation, elegance and a comfortable living. In the heart of Vlora bay, near the mountains, in a short distance with other places of Albanian Riviera and at the same time far away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Make it yours and live life to the fullest!