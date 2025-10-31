  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality

New buildings for sale in Tirana Municipality

Tirana
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Show all Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$27,880
Number of floors 20
760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT", The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers. The premises ar…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go