The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years

The Albanian Central Bank has analyzed the dynamics of house prices in the country from January 2017 to June 2022. The conclusions were drawn on the basis of data obtained from residential real estate listings. The total sample size was 30,467 listings.

The experts divided the information into three main categories: the Tirana metropolitan area and surrounding areas, the coastal area and resort areas, and the rest of the country. Most advertisements (86%) referred to Tirana, 9% to the coast, and 5% to the rest of the country.

The analysis showed that housing prices in Albania were rising very fast, especially after the pandemic. Compared to the first half of 2021, the average price increase in Tirana by June 2022 was 15.6%—the average price per square meter in the capital in the first half of 2022 was €1,128. Prices on the coast and in other areas rose by 9.6% and 18.3%, respectively.

You can also see a significant difference in prices between Tirana, the coastal zone, and the rest of the districts. The average price of an apartment in Tirana was 35% higher than on the coast and 56% higher than in other areas.

