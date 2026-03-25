Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE

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Middal Residence is a five-floor Mediterranean building located 300 m from the sea at Mali i Robit, featuring loft homes, travertine façades, and a courtyard with a pool.
Middal Residence is the sister building to Grand Marina, built by the same developer and from the same product family. Five floors clad in travertine wrap around a central pool courtyard, with loft apartments on the ground and top floors and one underground parking level below.
The homes are lofts and flats ranging from approximately 50 to 92 m². Pricing depends on the payment plan:
· €1,050/m² at 90% upfront
· €1,100/m² at 50% upfront
· €1,150/m² on the 20/20/20/20/10 instalment plan
A pool view adds €50/m². In practice, a home starts at around €52,000, and a parking space costs €15,000.
Choosing between Middal and Grand Marina largely comes down to finish and budget: both are on the same quiet, pine-backed beach, both suit seasonal letting or a low-cost second home, and both are priced for buyers making a first move into Albanian property. Middal projects a 29% return for the first rental season and an 18% uplift to completion.