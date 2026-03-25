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  4. Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE

Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE

Golem, Albania
from
$59,349
from
$1,198/m²
;
5
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ID: 38848
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem
  • Address
    Hotel Princ

About the complex

Middal Residence is a five-floor Mediterranean building located 300 m from the sea at Mali i Robit, featuring loft homes, travertine façades, and a courtyard with a pool. Middal Residence is the sister building to Grand Marina, built by the same developer and from the same product family. Five floors clad in travertine wrap around a central pool courtyard, with loft apartments on the ground and top floors and one underground parking level below. The homes are lofts and flats ranging from approximately 50 to 92 m². Pricing depends on the payment plan: · €1,050/m² at 90% upfront · €1,100/m² at 50% upfront · €1,150/m² on the 20/20/20/20/10 instalment plan A pool view adds €50/m². In practice, a home starts at around €52,000, and a parking space costs €15,000. Choosing between Middal and Grand Marina largely comes down to finish and budget: both are on the same quiet, pine-backed beach, both suit seasonal letting or a low-cost second home, and both are priced for buyers making a first move into Albanian property. Middal projects a 29% return for the first rental season and an 18% uplift to completion.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 39.5
Price per m², USD 1,255
Apartment price, USD 49,591

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
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Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
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$59,349
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