Al Imobiliare

Why use Elite's Realty Group?
Elite’s Realty Group is a real estate firm with a clientele from all over the world that is based on 30 years of experience and trust. Our crew is continually outfitted to meet the highest standards since we place a strong focus on providing outstanding servi…
3
1
1
Century 21 Eon Durres — the leader in real estate on the Albanian coast 🇦🇱
We are not just part of the international Century 21 brand, operating in 86 countries with more than 145,000 real estate professionals. We are one of the most successful offices in Albania.
Since 2019, Century 2…
13
2
5
The keys to the dream apartment in Albania are already waiting for you! )
CACTUS REAL ESTATE is:
• Honest prices • Ability to calculate cryptocurrency • Full transaction support • Ability to purchase real estate offline / online • Design project and turnkey repair • Trust
6
2
2
EstateAll Agency in numbers:
EstateAll real estate agency has been successfully operating in the Albanian housing market since 2016. It is a part of Bond Investment Group Corporation.
Vitali Bondarik, the head of the corporation, a businessman and philanthropist from Belarus, moved from B…
Irea Property Ltd is a property agency based in Vlora and located in the Albanian Riviera.
With 14 years of experience in the real estate market, it has served hundreds of clients and marketed Albanian properties in the International Real Estate market.
Irea Property represents investo…