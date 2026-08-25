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New build Villas and Houses in Sariyer, Turkey

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Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$5,16M
Finishing options Finished
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Show all Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$1,70M
Finishing options Finished
We present to your attention a five-bedroom villa of 410 m2 in the Sariyer area. House characteristics: 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms 5 bathrooms Communal pool Parking Within a radius of several kilometers from the complex there are shopping centers, international public and private u…
Agency
Smart Home
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