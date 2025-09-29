Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

Videos of the apartments are available upon request.

An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers.

A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex.

The project has a total area of ​​27,000 m2, with a rich internal infrastructure offering an abundance of amenities, including 1,605 m2 of indoor social amenities for your comfort.

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool

Hammam and sauna

Fitness room

Children's playground

Karaoke room

Outdoor swimming pool

Basketball court

Tennis court

Outdoor cinema

Restaurant area

Parking

Parking

24/7 security

And much more

The 55 commercial spaces located on the roadside will house shops, bakeries, pharmacies, dry cleaners, and much more for daily needs.

The complex is located 2 minutes from the Wadi Istanbul Shopping Center, 5 minutes from the Belgrade Forest, 25 minutes from the new airport, 10 minutes from Besiktas, Levent, and Sisli, 15 minutes from the Bosphorus embankment, and 15 minutes from the historic center.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or write to us.