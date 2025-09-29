  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
from
$250,000
BTC
2.9737002
ETH
155.8643429
USDT
247 171.1264577
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 32682
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1002
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/10/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Videos of the apartments are available upon request.

An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers.
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex.

The project has a total area of ​​27,000 m2, with a rich internal infrastructure offering an abundance of amenities, including 1,605 m2 of indoor social amenities for your comfort.

Infrastructure:

  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Hammam and sauna
  • Fitness room
  • Children's playground
  • Karaoke room
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Restaurant area
  • Parking
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

The 55 commercial spaces located on the roadside will house shops, bakeries, pharmacies, dry cleaners, and much more for daily needs.

The complex is located 2 minutes from the Wadi Istanbul Shopping Center, 5 minutes from the Belgrade Forest, 25 minutes from the new airport, 10 minutes from Besiktas, Levent, and Sisli, 15 minutes from the Bosphorus embankment, and 15 minutes from the historic center.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or write to us.

Location on the map

7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
