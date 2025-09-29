  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turkey
from
$295,000
BTC
3.5089663
ETH
183.9199246
USDT
291 661.9292201
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
ID: 32839
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1082
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Metro
    Seyrantepe (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Skyland Istanbul - the perfect choice for living, business, and investment!

Skyland Istanbul is a luxury multifunctional complex located in the Sariyer district. It consists of three main towers (residential, office, and commercial) and a shopping mall.

The project stands out as one of the best investment projects in Istanbul thanks to its strategic location, modern design, and extensive infrastructure.

Apartment prices:

  • Studios - from USD 295,000
  • 1+1 apartments - from USD 395,000
  • 2+1 apartments - from USD 495,000

Project overview:

  • Land area: 42,000 m² | Total construction area: 850,000 m²
  • Residential units: 1,094 apartments | Area: 50 m² - 450 m²
  • Offices: 895 apartments | Area: 80 m2 - 1,000 m2
  • Commercial premises: 144 stores | Area: 41 m2 - 3,250 m2
  • Parking capacity: 3,500 cars | Green area: 10,000 m

Location and transportation advantages:

  • In the heart of the Sariyer district, next to the Belgrade Forest and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall
  • Direct access to the TEM Highway and metro, providing quick connections to all areas of Istanbul

Services offered:

✅ Luxury apartments with panoramic views and smart home systems
✅ Modern, multifunctional office spaces with thoughtful design
✅ Commercial spaces with global brands, restaurants, and entertainment areas
✅ Fully equipped social infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, sauna, Turkish bath, and landscaped green areas
✅ 24-hour security and professional management services

Benefits of investing in Skyland:

  • Location with high growth potential
  • Profitable investment opportunity with high rental income
  • Residence permit option In Turkey through real estate investment

Why Skyland Istanbul?

✔ Central location with excellent transport access
✔ The perfect combination of luxury living and a prestigious business environment
✔ A reliable, highly profitable, and profitable investment opportunity

If you are looking for a luxurious lifestyle, a professional business environment, or a profitable investment, Skyland Istanbul is the right choice!

For more information about this project, please call or email us.tu

Location on the map

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maltepe area.
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$290,000
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$479,512
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$128,334
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$522,289
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$321,521
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.
317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turkey
from
$295,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$328,296
The project in Izmir, the main city on the Aegean coast of Turkey, is a modern complex of 3 buildings. It is located on the first coastline in a quiet area of the city centre. There are 469 flats with spacious terraces in residential buildings of this complex. The third building is part of t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$62,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 15
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Two blocks on 14 floors Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross Started construction - 01/30/2023 End of construction - 12/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 1300 meters Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 80…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Show all Residential complex Luxera Towers
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$246,065
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 31
The Luxera Towers Project is located on the European side of Istanbul, specificallyin the middle of Basin Express Road, which is known for its great investment value. Project Features :  The project is being built on a land area of 17,000 square meters The project consists of two tower…
Developer
Luxera
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications