  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sariyer
  4. Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.

Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.

Sariyer, Turkey
from
$275,000
BTC
3.2710703
ETH
171.4507772
USDT
271 888.2391035
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26761
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1091
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Surrounded by greenery, the new residential complex of Istanbul is one step away from everything you need - close to the hospital, shopping center, educational institutions and transportation hubs, 3 km. Ayazaga metro station, 3.5 km from the E-80 highway.

The project has 10 stores, a total of 130 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, the area of ​​the apartments starts from 71 m2 to 143 m2, there are also 2 + 1 Home Offices for sale from 230 m2 to 263 m2

More than half of the total area - 60% is organized for green spaces.

Completion date: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
  • Gym Salon
  • Steam room and Turkish bath
  • Basketball and football courts
  • Walking area
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$147,243
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$171,829
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$196,376
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$217,105
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
$421,001
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$275,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$339,012
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a games room, a mini golf course, around-the-clock video surveillance, a parking, play and lounge areas, a library. Completion - December, 31, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$609,881
The residential complex on the coast in Kartal, Istanbul's new developing centre. The project features spacious flats with 3-4 bedrooms. There are 2 residences on each floor to enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. Each flat has a large balcony overlooking the sea. Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$586,999
The project is located in the promising and developing Beyoglu district. Despite the central location of the complex, the atmosphere for residents is calm and quiet. Designed by renowned architect Han Tumertekin, winner of the Aga Khan Award. The residential complex combines traditional styl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications