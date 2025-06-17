Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.

Surrounded by greenery, the new residential complex of Istanbul is one step away from everything you need - close to the hospital, shopping center, educational institutions and transportation hubs, 3 km. Ayazaga metro station, 3.5 km from the E-80 highway.

The project has 10 stores, a total of 130 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, the area of ​​the apartments starts from 71 m2 to 143 m2, there are also 2 + 1 Home Offices for sale from 230 m2 to 263 m2

More than half of the total area - 60% is organized for green spaces.

Completion date: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pool

Gym Salon

Steam room and Turkish bath

Basketball and football courts

Walking area

24/7 security

