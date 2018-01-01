New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €204,548

123 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

The complex « Soho AVENUE » is located in one of the best locations of the prestigious and actively developing area of Kargyjak, just 200 meters from one of the best beaches of Alanya - Perle Beach, within walking distance of shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants. Only 500 m to the Mahmutlar area. The project will consist of two blocks with excellent infrastructure, its own outdoor and indoor swimming pool, a relaxation area with sunbeds, a gym, a sauna, a Roman steam room, billiards. Infrastructure: - lobby; - outdoor pool; - children's outdoor pool; - indoor heated pool; - a relaxation area with sun loungers; - sauna; - steam room; - fitness; - room for Pilates and yoga; - parking.