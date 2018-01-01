  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey

from €617,800

About the complex

The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents:

  • 24/7 security
  • video surveillance system
  • concierge
  • gym
  • Spa area: sauna and steam room
  • outdoor playgrounds
  • outdoor/indoor pools
  • walking paths within the complex
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a lively area, close to the necessary infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, and universities. Also, you can easily get to some places:

  • stadium Turk Telekom Arena - 1 minute
  • Belgrad National Park - 5 minutes
  • second bridge across the Bosphorus and several metro stations - 5 minutes
  • Maslak and Istinie districts - 5 minutes
  • Nisantasi area - 15 minutes
  • new Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes drive
  • private hospitals within walking distance (Liv Hospital Vadistanbul - 3 minutes, Acibadem - 13 minutes)
  • school facilities from primary school to university (Koc University - 30 minutes, Istanbul Technical University - 8 minutes)
  • large shopping centers with world brands (Vadistanbul - 2 minutes, Zorlu center - 15 minutes, Istinye Park - 10 minutes)
Sariyer, Turkey

