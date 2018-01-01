New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey
66–88 m²
2
Completion date: 2024
Royal Park - a new residential complex located in the area - Kargicak ( Turkey ) surrounded by gardens, in a very picturesque place, but at the same time not far from developed infrastructure. The complex is characterized by the quality of construction, good waterproofing, species characteristics.
A modern project is concisely inscribed in a common landscape. It is located next to the Lumos Deluxe Resort in Kargicak. The most modern and high-quality materials will be used in the decoration of apartments.
Apartments for rent:
The price of the apartments includes: clean decoration and built-in body furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms. Windows and sliding doors with aluminum frame, ceramic floors, LED lighting systems and point lamps on ceilings, steel entrance doors, fitted furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower, water heater, internet and cable TV. Ceiling height 2.95 meters.
Infrastructure:
The complex will include: open adult and children's pools, gazebos for relaxation and a place for barbecue, a fitness room, showers and changing rooms, massage rooms, Internet in the overall project area, playground, open parking areas, generator, round-the-clock video surveillance.
In the residential complex for sale apartments of layouts 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 duplex in different price categories.
