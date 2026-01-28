  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location

Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location

Oba, Turkey
from
$149,482
;
16
Leave a request
ID: 852
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba
  • Address
    26 Sokak

About the complex

Open pool Indoor pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Fitness Children playground Barbecue area Camellia Videcam Cinema

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.
22 1 a mrJADE Italy Istanbul, Turkey
from
$420,000
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$238,183
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$175,321
Residential quarter Attractive apartments in Avsallar Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$154,821
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$533,941
You are viewing
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Oba, Turkey
from
$149,482
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Show all Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$132,398
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$213,240
A distinctive feature of the project from others is the beautiful nature around - majestic mountains, the Obachay River and a state park opposite the house, there will be no construction there. The residence features a large outdoor swimming pool with an aqua park, an indoor pool, a sauna, a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Show all Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$170,696
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom modern and luxury fully furnished duplex apartment on a complex with a large shared swimming pool, close to all amenities. Open pazaar, super markets, hospital, council office are on 5 minutes walk away. Freehold title deed. Value for money property... Ideal both for a holiday h…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
Show all publications