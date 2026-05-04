Apartment in a new building Mega Garden Park

The Mega Garden Park project offers a unique residential experience combining luxury and green nature in the heart of the vibrant Zeytinburnu district in Istanbul. The project is distinguished by its strategic location and modern architectural design, overlooking vast green spaces and offering a variety of housing options to meet the needs of all families.

Mega Garden Park is the perfect opportunity for peaceful and comfortable living, with comprehensive services providing a luxurious lifestyle that blends comfort and elegance.

Project Features: