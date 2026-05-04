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Apartment in a new building Mega Garden Park

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$324,000
;
5
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ID: 38878
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu
  • Metro
    Zeytinburnu (~ 700 m)

About the complex

The Mega Garden Park project offers a unique residential experience combining luxury and green nature in the heart of the vibrant Zeytinburnu district in Istanbul. The project is distinguished by its strategic location and modern architectural design, overlooking vast green spaces and offering a variety of housing options to meet the needs of all families.

Mega Garden Park is the perfect opportunity for peaceful and comfortable living, with comprehensive services providing a luxurious lifestyle that blends comfort and elegance.

Project Features:

  • Central location in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, near public transportation.
  • Stunning views of the surrounding green spaces.
  • A variety of residential units, ranging from 1+1, 2+1, to 3+1 apartments.
  • Features indoor swimming pools, children's gardens, and a fitness center.
  • 24/7 security and surveillance services.
  • Expansive green areas and recreational facilities within the project.
  • Smart home system for easy control of amenities.
  • Investment and ownership opportunities for foreigners.
  • Flexible payment options including cash and installment plans.
  • Project ready for occupancy by December 2024.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Mega Garden Park
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$324,000
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