  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey

Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$206,758
14/04/2025
$205,853
13/04/2025
$205,973
12/04/2025
$206,741
11/04/2025
$211,413
10/04/2025
$212,276
09/04/2025
$213,340
08/04/2025
$213,208
06/04/2025
$213,334
05/04/2025
$211,391
04/04/2025
$214,214
03/04/2025
$216,590
02/04/2025
$216,135
01/04/2025
$215,645
30/03/2025
$214,985
29/03/2025
$216,591
28/03/2025
$217,381
27/03/2025
$216,619
26/03/2025
$216,484
25/03/2025
$215,743
24/03/2025
$215,005

19
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19949
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2376610
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Black Sea Region

About the complex

The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym, a swimming pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 2.2 km
  • University - 6.7 km
  • City center - 2.8 km
  • Bus stop - 450 meters

Location on the map

Black Sea Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment







