Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey

The residence features gyms and outdoor sports grounds, a garage, around-the-clock security and concierge service.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is…
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on …
* The project is located in Şişli, one of the central districts of Istanbul.
* The project is only 5 minutes away from Taksim Square and Nişantaşı Street.
* There are various shops, restaurants and more than 9 universities around the project.
* The project is 800m from Osman Bey metro.