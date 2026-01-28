Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
What about buying an apartment in Alanya City Center? This complex is only 1300 metres to the best beaches of Alanya.There are three options to buy, 1+1 and 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.The buıiding will start on 30th of September, 2022 and will finish on 30th of December , 2023.Why to buy from under construction? You will own a new apartment for a good price, because ıt is always cheaper at first.You can also pay %30 in advance and pay in installments till the end of construction date. Around your building you can find everything you need, markets, restaurants , cafes , shops, hospitals, bus stops and schools .You won't need a car when you buy this apartments.Let's talk about this pretty boutiqe complex.There is a nice fitness center for your health, playground for your kids , sauna and jacuzzi for relaxing and an open parking area for your cars or bicycles *Lift *Fitness *Sauna *Jacuzzi *Camella *Generator *Chidren Park *Camera system
Alanya, Turkey
