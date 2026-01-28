Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER

  1. Realting.com
LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER

Alanya, Turkey
from
$160,159
6
ID: 926
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Address
    Alanya Sariveliler Yolu

About the complex

What about buying an apartment in Alanya City Center? This complex is only 1300 metres to the best beaches of Alanya.There are three options to buy, 1+1 and 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.The buıiding will start on 30th of September, 2022 and will finish on 30th of December , 2023.Why to buy from under construction? You will own a new apartment for a good price, because ıt is always cheaper at first.You can also pay %30 in advance and pay in installments till the end of construction date. Around your building you can find everything you need, markets, restaurants , cafes , shops, hospitals, bus stops and schools .You won't need a car when you buy this apartments.Let's talk about this pretty boutiqe complex.There is a nice fitness center for your health, playground for your kids , sauna and jacuzzi for relaxing and an open parking area for your cars or bicycles *Lift *Fitness *Sauna *Jacuzzi *Camella *Generator *Chidren Park *Camera system  

Alanya, Turkey
Ask all your questions
