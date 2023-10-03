Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mediterranean Region
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
1216
Alanya
711
Sekerhane Mahallesi
711
Doesemealti
20
Mersin
16
Konyaalti
5
Kemer
4
Gazipasa
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
602 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction.   With great pl…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villas with Interrupted Sea View in Antalya Kalkan The villas are in a luxu…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached House with Special Design in Antalya Konyaalti The detached house is located in Gey…
€3,08M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic View in Kalkan Antalya The villa is in one of the western di…
€636,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Independent Villa with Sea and City Views in Alanya's Rising Value Tepe This independent vil…
€1,35M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Detached Houses with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Bektaş The modern houses are loc…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Fully Furnished Excellent Mansion for Sale with Panoramic View The antique mansion for sale …
€2,37M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Newly Built Luxurious Detached Villas with Sea View in Alanya Center Brand new luxurious vil…
€3,48M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas For Sale in Alanya Kargicak with Private Pool and Garden Villas for sale are l…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas for Sale in Alanya Antalya with Private Pools and Gardens Villas are located i…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€890,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Detached House in a Peaceful Location in Kargıcak, Alanya The luxurious house is situ…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Sea and Castle View Villas in Cikcilli Alanya The villas for sale are situated in the…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€775,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€675,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View Detached Villa in a Luxurious Project in Kargıcak Alanya The detached vi…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yesiloez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yesiloez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra-Luxury Detached Villas in a Project in Yesiloz Alanya The detached villas are located …
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Kargicak Alanya …
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€310,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Detached Houses Near the Sea in Alanya Konakli Konakli is a residential area in Alanya, know…
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Detached Houses Near the Sea in Alanya Konakli Konakli is a residential area in Alanya, know…
€660,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Luxury Villas Offering a Unique Life in Tepe Alanya Luxury villas are located in Tepe, Alany…
€825,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Amazing View Villas Offering Luxe Life in Bektaş Alanya Luxury villas are located in Bektaş,…
€1,75M

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir