Villas with garden for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
23
Alanya
34
Muratpasa
25
Serik
28
91 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1
The Will of the Vill is territorially located in the Central District of Mercin - Enishekhir…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful area of İncekum, offers 450 m² of li…
$678,391
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: what are you recoving: Villoklassalyuk…
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/4
For the Crown of Hands of Enjoyarine Investigations, you will recover: cottage horsemum -ins…
$667,656
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 264 m²
Separately Regular three-story villas are sold in a new Williah project in the mountainous a…
$852,348
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villa 4 + 1 with author's design in the Doshemealti area …
$751,113
Villa 7 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Floor 1
Villa in the Piseive area of ​​Bektash at the construction stage - an excellent investment! …
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of residential villas in the Karghydzhak area. Each villa ha…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor investmentWhat you get:3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of ​​Bekta…
$612,018
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For the Crown of Hands of Awards, you will recall: Villupremiumlassaspanoramic -grades of th…
$691,024
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas with panoramic sea views in …
$2,11M
Villa 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
In the TEP area, the construction of a complex consisting of 9 separate villages is in full …
Price on request
Villa in Seki, Turkey
Villa
Seki, Turkey
Area 502 m²
Welcome to the pearl of Alanya — A unique villa with a panoramic sea view, a castle and magn…
$1,81M
Villa 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a project of villas in the center of Alania, on a hill in the Tepe area. F…
Price on request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 349 m²
Gorgeous villa from the developer on the seashore in the Karghydzhak region, Alania. Karg…
$1,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 238 m²
First -class villas from the developer to Kargydzhak, Alania Our company Hayat Estate is p…
$1,29M
Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 274 m²
Lux class villas for sale   At the sea in Makhmutlare There are 4 villas on the rogue, eac…
$490,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
GOLDCİTY Fully Renovated Sea-View Villa in a Luxury Complex This stunning 3+1 villa, s…
$325,578
Villa 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Floor 2
Little planning 3+1 is located in the Bektash area. A three -story villa with a total area o…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1
The complex is located in Karghydzhak in the territory of 2720m2 and consists of five 2 -sto…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 4
Attention! The Will complex in an ultramodern project in the demanded area both. The project…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/12
For the Crown of Hands of Enjoyarin Investigations, you will recover: elite comprehensillelp…
$945,846
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Located in the heart of Kargıcak Alanya Damla Sitesi in Alanya, this stunning 3+1 twin villa…
$332,929
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
For those who appreciate solitude and calm, but at the same time, the proximity of urban inf…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you recall: villas2+1i4+1 -out, prestigious marainia, baktash. Oproration: completio…
$879,081
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: spacious villas and premium apartments with a panoramic view of the sea in …
$723,294
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium segment villas in a complex under …
$1,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/9
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas in the area of ​​Deşemealti,…
$645,401
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a modern new two -story villa with an amazing panoramic view of…
Price on request
