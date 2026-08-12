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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
131
Alanya
34
Muratpasa
133
Serik
43
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146 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Detached Villas Just 300 M from the Sea in Alanya Konaklı Konaklı, a district of Alanya, is …
$764,959
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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INEST HOMES
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
City and Sea View Triplex Villa with Luxurious Amenities in Alanya The Tepe region in Alanya…
$1,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 9-Bedroom Villa with Private Garden Near Golf Courses in Kadriye Serik Antalya This…
$1,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-Surrounded Triplex Villas with Sea Views in Alanya The detached villas are situated i…
$1,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and City Views Detached Villa in Alanya Kargıcak One of the most popular districts of A…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa for Sale with Pool in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's most prestigious…
$398,345
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in a Secure Complex in Kalkan, Antalya Kalkan is located i…
$419,128
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer with Mountain View Being in one of the most popular…
$762,036
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
6-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa in Kemer Antalya The villa is located in Kemer, one of th…
$1,92M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Custom-Designed Villa with City, Castle, and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$1,67M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Newly-Built Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is one …
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Detached Villa with Sea, City, and Mountain Views Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kargıcak Ka…
$1,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Luxury Villa for Sale in Antalya Kemer Çamyuva The luxury villa is locate…
$1,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the heart of Antalya City Center, Işıklar Street. The location is 40…
$425,272
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
City and Sea View Villa with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Alanya is one of Antalya’s most…
$3,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Seafront Villa with Private Pool and Pier in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan boasts a rich histo…
$4,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic View Ready for Residence Villas for Sale in Alanya Bektaş Villas for sale in Alany…
$699,433
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Alanya Luxuriously designed detached villas are lo…
$782,813
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
Sea-View Houses for Sale Within a Complex in Tepe, Alanya These houses are located in Tepe, …
$954,726
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 3
Special Design Villas with Private Heated Pool and Garden in Alanya Villas for sale are loca…
$1,16M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 353 m²
Sea and Nature-View Villas with Smart Home Systems in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is one of the…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Custom Villa with Natural Stone Materials in Alanya Avsallar This special villa is located i…
$2,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Detached Villas with Comfortable Living Spaces in Bektaş Alanya The villas are located in th…
$2,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Villas with Private Pool in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is one of the most prestigious…
$1,24M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas with Rich Amenities in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful district situated in the west…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Kalkan Kalkan, home to one of the Med…
$580,591
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Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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