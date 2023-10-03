UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Mediterranean Region
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
406 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
6
3
500 m²
2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Belek, Turkey
5
2
250 m²
2
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5
3
500 m²
2
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in a modern style, located in the picturesque…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Antalya, Turkey
5
3
We present to you a new investment project for citizenship in the Doshemealt. Doshamalti — i…
€738,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
5
3
500 m²
2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
5
4
1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
3
280 m²
3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
282 m²
2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction. With great pl…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Geyikbayiri, Turkey
5
3
700 m²
3
Detached House with Special Design in Antalya Konyaalti The detached house is located in Gey…
€3,08M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
450 m²
2/2
Fully Furnished Excellent Mansion for Sale with Panoramic View The antique mansion for sale …
€2,37M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kiris, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
2/2
Detached Holiday Villas Offering a Luxury Life in Kiriş, Kemer Villas in Kemer are located i…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
6
3
677 m²
3
Luxury Villas For Sale in Alanya Kargicak with Private Pool and Garden Villas for sale are l…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
5
4
270 m²
2
Stylish Villa Within Walking Distance of All Amenities with a Private Garden in Kemer The de…
€549,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
5
450 m²
3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
265 m²
3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€790,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
6
6
220 m²
4
Luxury Detached House in a Peaceful Location in Kargıcak, Alanya The luxurious house is situ…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
7
6
350 m²
3
Modern Sea and Castle View Villas in Cikcilli Alanya The villas for sale are situated in the…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5
3
290 m²
3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€775,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
2
240 m²
3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€675,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
350 m²
2
Nature and Sea View Detached Villa in a Luxurious Project in Kargıcak Alanya The detached vi…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yesiloez, Turkey
5
4
310 m²
3
Ultra-Luxury Detached Villas in a Project in Yesiloz Alanya The detached villas are located …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5
4
340 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Kargicak Alanya …
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
225 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
126 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€310,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
5
4
300 m²
2
Luxury Villas 200 Meters From The Beach in Antalya Kemer The villas are located in Kemer, on…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
10
5
290 m²
Luxury Villas Offering a Unique Life in Tepe Alanya Luxury villas are located in Tepe, Alany…
€825,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
10
4
555 m²
Amazing View Villas Offering Luxe Life in Bektaş Alanya Luxury villas are located in Bektaş,…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
4
3
125 m²
Luxe Detached Villa with Mountain View Close to Sea in Kemer Kemer is one of the most popula…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Antalya, Turkey
5
4
220 m²
Luxe Detached Villas with Mountain and Nature Views in Kemer Goynuk Kemer is one of the most…
€616,000
Recommend
